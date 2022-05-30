Who are the teams, individuals to beat in this week's Section 1 golf meets?

Six team champions will be crowned in Section 1 golf meets on Wednesday. Thirty other individual golfers from Section 1 will earn trips to the state meet, too.

The Section 1A (Eastwood Golf Course) and 1AA meets (Northern Hills Golf Course) will be played in Rochester, while the Section 1AAA girls will head to the Cannon Golf Club in Cannon Falls, and the Section 1AAA boys will play at The Jewel in Lake City.

The state meets are set for June 14 and 15 at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids (Class AAA), The Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan (Class AA) and Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker (Class A).

For real-time results of the Section 1 meets, visit iWanamaker.com or the iWanamaker app.

Here's a quick look at the top teams and golfers in the Secton 1 meets:

ADVERTISEMENT

BOYS

SECTION 1A

When: Tuesday-Wednesday

The course: Eastwood Golf Course, Rochester (par 71)

Teams: Fillmore Central, Glenville-Emmons, Hayfield, Houston, Kingsland, Lanesboro, GMLO, Rushford-Peterson, Southland, Wabasha-Kellogg.

Teams to watch: Defending section champion Lanesboro was led last year by three underclassmen who now have state meet experience — Hayden Lawstuen, Kaden Stettler and Clay Schwichtenberg.

Individuals to watch: Fillmore Central junior Jake Fishbaugher and Hayfield’s Keegan Bronson tied for second at the Section 1A meet last year, both qualifying for state. Fishbaugher is the highest rated Section 1A player in the most recent state individual rankings, at 73rd among all boys golfers in the state, regardless of class.

• • •

SECTION 1AA

ADVERTISEMENT

When: Tuesday-Wednesday

The course: Northern Hills Golf Course, Rochester (par 72)

Teams: Byron, Caledonia, Cannon Falls, Chatfield, Dover-Eyota, Kasson-Mantorville, Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue, La Crescent-Hokah, Lake City, Lewiston-Altura, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Red Wing, Lourdes, St. Charles, Stewartville, Triton.

Teams to watch: Stewartville and defending section champ Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa are the frontrunners in the section. PIZM is led by senior Anders Larson, a Tennessee Tech commit who was named to the 2022 Minnesota Mr. Golf watch list.

Individuals to watch: Larson is one of three PIZM golfers who placed in the top 15 at state a year ago — Joseph Scripture (6th), Larson (9th) and Michael Scripture (14th). Stewartville’s John Becker, Cole Jannsen and Caleb Jannsen all qualified for state as individuals a year ago and are among the individual favorites in the section. La Crescent-Hokah freshman Ryan Nutter is playing well again this spring after qualifying for state a year ago as an eighth-grader. Colton Rich and Alex Olson have been the leading golfers for a solid Lourdes team.

• • •

SECTION 1AAA

When: Tuesday-Wednesday

ADVERTISEMENT

The course: The Jewel, Lake City (par 72)

Teams: Albert Lea, Austin, Faribault, Farmington, Lakeville North, Lakeville South, Northfield, Owatonna, Century, John Marshall, Mayo, Winona.

Teams to watch: Farmington, ranked No. 6 in the state and the defending section champion, is a favorite to reach the state meet, along with Lakeville North, which is ranked No. 15. Century, Mayo and John Marshall have all been close this season; Century won the All-City meet with a score of 299, Mayo finished at 305 and JM at 311.

Individuals to watch: Northfield senior is the defending Class AAA state medalist. Farmington is led by juniors Tyler Schwab and Zach Rouleau, who tied for 11th at state last year. Stevens, a Notre Dame commit, was the medalist at the Big Nine Conference meet last week, leading Northfield to the championship. Century has been led this season by Jacob Shamblin and Shawn Erickson; Brock Clarey, Graham Freed and Ole Fevold have been among JM’s top players; and Kole Forsthoffer and Tim Sexton have been among Mayo’s most consistent varsity regulars.

GIRLS

SECTION 1A

When: Tuesday-Wednesday

The course: Eastwood Golf Course, Rochester (par 71)

Teams: Fillmore Central, Glenville-Emmons, Hayfield, Houston, Kingsland, Lanesboro, GMLO, Rushford-Peterson, Southland, Wabasha-Kellogg.

Teams to watch: Fillmore Central added to its strong tradition a year ago when it won another section championship and are among the favorites to win this year.

Individuals to watch: Fillmore Central’s Courtney Hershberger (No. 100) is the lone player from Section 1A ranked in the most recent state rankings. She has plenty of big meet experience, including finishing 22nd at state last year. Hayfield eighth-grader Carly Bronson also qualified for state a year ago, and could go for a second time this year.

• • •

SECTION 1AA

When: Tuesday-Wednesday

The course: Northern Hills Golf Course, Rochester (par 72)

Teams: Byron, Caledonia, Cannon Falls, Chatfield, Dover-Eyota, Kasson-Mantorville, Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue, La Crescent-Hokah, Lake City, Lewiston-Altura, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Red Wing, Lourdes, St. Charles, Stewartville, Triton.

Teams to watch: Defending section and state champion Lake City is again the team to beat. The Tigers lost just one player to graduation from last year’s title team.

Individuals to watch: Lake City has three golfers ranked in the top 35 in the comprehensive state rankings (rankings regardless of class size) — Jordana Windhorst Knudsen (No. 7), Ella Matzke (No. 31) and Emma Berge (No. 33). Byron’s Natalie Appel, Stewartville’s Rachel Boe and Lourdes Ellie Leise are among the other title contenders.

• • • • •

SECTION 1AAA

When: Tuesday-Wednesday

The course: Cannon Golf Club, Cannon Falls (par 72)

Teams: Albert Lea, Austin, Faribault, Farmington, Lakeville North, Lakeville South, Northfield, Owatonna, Century, John Marshall, Mayo, Winona.

Teams to watch: Lakeville South is the highest ranked team in the section (No. 8 in the latest state rankings), and Lakeville North is the defending section champion. Northfield won the Big Nine Conference championship by 14 shots over Albert Lea last week, while Mayo placed fourth.

Individuals to watch: South’s Jovie Ordal (18th) and Kelsi Mauzy (30th) are highly ranked in the most recent state poll. Their teammate Quinn Benolkin is another title contender. Emerson Garlie and Anna Nesseth lead Big Nine champ Northfield. Flora Bolster and Avery Meyer have paced Mayo; likewise for Ava Fevold and Olivia Gorden at JM; and Briar Daire at Century.