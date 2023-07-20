Why have high school football schedules changed so much for local teams?

ROCHESTER — Every two years, the Minnesota State High School League plugs enrollment numbers, as well as free and reduced lunch numbers, from schools across the state into a formula. The result is a reclassification of high schools: The biggest 32 schools compete in Class 6A for football, the next largest play in 5A, and so on.

The numbers this year sent Mayo up to 6A — the first time a Rochester team has been in the state's largest class — but that wasn’t the only shakeup.

The league also considered geography when it reworked football district boundaries with the intention of putting schools located near each other in the same districts.

Teams are scheduled to play the other members of their sub-district , then fill out the remainder of the eight-game regular-season schedule with either intra-district games against schools in another sub-district or, with permission of the MSHSL, cross-district games against schools in another district.

According to some local coaches, teams didn’t have much say in their 2023 football schedules.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The board sent coaches and athletic directors a Google form to fill out that asked us some things about what is most important to us in considering opponents. Some of those things were geographical location, some of them were previous record of the team, some were section alignments,” John Marshall coach Kyle Riggott said. “We were sent a schedule from there.”

Though the intention was to keep opponents within a close geographical area, JM will travel to North St. Paul Week 2 for a cross-district game. Century plays Irondale in Week 2, and Mayo, which is playing in the Metro District, will travel to Burnsville, Rosemount, Lakeville North and Eden Prairie.

“I think it'll be fun for the kids to play what is said to be the best competition in Minnesota,” Mayo coach Donny Holcomb said.

The idea behind how the schedule shook out, Riggott thinks, is the board tried to find teams of a similar structure, skill level and success level over the past few years.

“We’re replacing Mayo and (Mankato) West and Stewartville with Apple Valley, North (St. Paul) and Bloomington. They are not perennial state powers, like we have seen the last handful of years,” he said. “We don't have to open with Mankato West again, which is kind of refreshing. And a new, exciting challenge.”

Outside of Rochester, Kasson-Mantorville kept Stewartville on the schedule as a cross-district game, and Winona travels to Century for the final game as a cross-district opponent.

MN High School Football 2023 LOADING.... pic.twitter.com/ewZhaWxhB0 — KM Football (@KMKoMetFootball) May 19, 2023

In past years, schools could only schedule opponents within their district. The change for the next two seasons allows teams to “expand outside of that district to meet the needs of the schedule and allow for possible better matchups based on geography, ability and class size,” K-M activities director Broc Threinen said.

The change Rochester football fans will feel the most is the end of rivalry games for Mayo, against Century and JM. For the first time possibly ever, the Spartans will not play the Panthers or the Rockets.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s interesting the way that all shook out, and I think it’s unfortunate that you have a city of three public high schools that won’t be playing each other,” Holcomb said. “But it is the way it is. We really couldn’t do anything about it.”

“Overall, it’s a bummer,” Riggott said. “That's a historic and rich rivalry that dates way far back. I have grown tremendously to respect coach Holcomb and his staff and what they've done, so to not be able to pencil them in every year as an opponent and get to battle for the (Addington) Jug and watch the city come to life a couple of weeks this fall — that’ll be a little bit different.”

The district changes give teams a chance to see new opponents, schemes and tendencies. It gives coaches and players a blank slate and forces them to start from square one with scouting reports. But it also requires more travel and takes away rivalries and the routine of playing the same opponents.

“It's a unique new thing that our state hasn’t seen in a while,” Riggott said. “I think some of the hesitancy or maybe even frustrations or nervousness from programs around the state — hopefully that's a one off and everybody's ready to play football regardless of who and where it takes place.”

Most of Century, John Marshall and Mayo's 2023 football opponents are in the metro area after redistricting. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin