Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
News reporting

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Why Islas-Aguirre has Mayo soccer team envisioning a deeper postseason run

The Rochester Mayo boys soccer team enters the postseason having won 12 consecutive games, with senior attacker Bryan Islas-Aguirre being a big reason why.

Bryan Islas-Aguirre
Mayo senior Bryan Islas-Aguirre dribbles the ball up the sideline against Austin on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 at Mayo High School.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin
Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
October 11, 2022 02:00 PM
ROCHESTER — The crowd Bryan Islas-Aguirre attracts on the field is noticeable.

Two defenders are almost always in vicinity of Mayo's standout senior. Often a third lurks, not far behind.

That's because the No. 1 bullet point on the scouting report for Spartans' opponents this season is to take away No. 7.

That's something that is easier said than done.

Islas-Aguirre is ]great with the ball at his feet. At times it appears he has the ball on a string — something that he said has come with years of practice with his brother and father in the yard.

Playing with the ball like a yo-yo, Islas-Aguirre is like a grand-master of chess, seemingly a move or two ahead of the opponent. Sometimes, even ahead of his own teammates.

"I love playing with him," Mayo senior Calvin Grothey said. "He's one of my favorite players to play with. He's very creative. When he has the ball, I don't know what's going to happen — even as a teammate that's played with him many times. I just like to kind of watch him at times and let him do what he does.
"He's a great player."

Islas-Aguirre has been great the past two years, earning All-Big Nine Conference honors as a sophomore and junior. Last year, he was instrumental as the Spartans made a run to the Class AAA state semifinals.

He has been even better this season.

Islas-Aguirre has nearly doubled his output from last season already, recording four more goals than last year with 12, and twice as many assists, with eight.

It's a testament to his teammates, as well as his coach, Tim Jennings, he admitted.

"He's made me an even better player," Islas-Aguirre said. "It was a bit rocky at first, but then once we started clicking ... We started just rolling and now we are really going."

Jennings acknowledged Islas-Aguirre makes his life a great deal easier.

"He's a fantastic player and has been for several years," Jennings said. "Every time he gets the ball, it seems like something exciting is going to happen. His ability with the ball, to change directions and speed, is phenomenal. He's also a captain and helps create a positive atmosphere on the team.
"I'm privileged to coach him and we're lucky to have him as a teammate."

Of course, a lot of the credit does have to go to Jennings, who is in his second season manning the Spartans sideline.

The longtime assistant at Lourdes was considered the interim coach last season, but officially had that tag removed after the Spartans made it to the Class AAA semifinals.

There were outsiders who doubted this year's squad could replicate that same success. Especially one that lost all-conference performers and a lot of offense in Yonis Muse and Tim Persons, in addition to standout goalkeeper Jack Hobday among others.

But internally, this team knew it had the talent to build on last season.

"Last year, we had a very good team," Islas-Aguirre said. "And people were questioning how, like how we were going to do? What were going to be? We lost some key players from last year, but we have key players this year. And we're stepping it up more from last season."

So far, the Spartans have lived up to their own expectations and then some.

Mayo finished the regular season on an 11-game winning streak, securing the program's 10th Big Nine Conference title and first since 2018 with a 7-1 conference record. The No. 9-ranked Spartans are also looking at a top seed in Section 1AAA by going 6-1 against section foes.

The only blemish has come courtesy of intra-city rival John Marshall, which beat Mayo 2-1 on Sept. 6.

Yet, that game feels like a million years ago now.

"We've all stepped up," Grothey said. "I love the team that we're currently playing with, we are all so familiar with each other."

That shows in the way the Spartans play, which features combinations of one touch passes and through balls. They make scoring look easy at times as their Section 1AAA best 3.6 goals per game can attest to.

Now it's time to translate that to postseason — something that the Spartans know is never a given.

Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
Alex VandenHouten has been a sports reporter at the Post Bulletin since Sept. 2021. He loves to go hiking, biking, snowshoeing and just simply being outdoors with his wife Olivia. Readers can reach Alex at avandenhouten@postbulletin.com.
