Why the Mayo boys golf team is at state for the first time in more than 20 years

ROCHESTER — Jacob Brown is emblematic of his team.

The Rochester Mayo senior’s level of success on the golf course this spring may be unexpected to some, but it’s not at all surprising to his team.

Without Brown, the lone senior on the Spartans’ boys golf team, it’s quite possible that Mayo’s season isn’t still going.

With him, the Spartans are prepared to tee off Tuesday afternoon at a meet they haven’t been to as a team in any of their players’ lifetimes. Brown will be Mayo’s third player off the tee box in the first round of the Class AAA state meet at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids. He’ll strike his first shot in a state meet — in his first season of high school golf — at 12:59 p.m.

Brown had played baseball up until this spring, when he showed up at Eastwood Golf Course for the first day of practice.

“From the moment we had tryouts, you could tell instantly he’s a golfer,” Spartans head coach Gunnar Olson said. “He has a swing that stood out. But it’s the consistency factor with him. He plays consistent golf. He doesn’t shy away from those competitive moments in practices and meets.

“He’s been a really great kid to add to the roster. I just wish we’d have had him for a few more years.”

Joining Brown on the course Bunkers Hills Tuesday when the Spartans play at state for the first time since the late 1990s, are juniors Dylan Maday (12:41 p.m. tee time), Will Smith (12:50 p.m.) and Mikkel Norby (1:17 p.m.), and sophomores Tim Sexton (1:26 p.m.) and Isaac Ahn (1:35 p.m.).

Ahn, Mayo’s No. 1 player, said Brown has been a stabilizing force in Mayo’s lineup.

“I had no idea who he was and he goes out in the first meet of the year and shoots one of the better scores out there,” Ahn said. “I knew immediately it was going to be great to have him on the team. We’ll definitely miss him next year, but he has helped us all out so much this year. We couldn’t have done this without him.”

The same can be said for Ahn, the only Mayo player who qualified for state last year. And, boy, did Ahn make the most of his first state-meet appearance. He placed sixth in the Section 1AAA meet in 2022, earning the final qualifying spot to state out of the section. Then, as just a freshman, he shot the second-best score of the opening round (1-under par 71) en route to a 10th-place finish.

“Knowing the course will be especially helpful,” Ahn said. “I hope coach Gunnar and I can help the team with that as well, knowing the course layout. I’ve played in a lot of tournaments and been on the leaderboard before. That experience of being under pressure and learning to play under pressure will come in handy.”

The Spartans experienced that pressure as a team in the Section 1AAA meet on May 30-31 at The Jewel in Lake City. Mayo shot an outstanding team score of 299 in the opening round, but it sat in a second-place tie with rival Century, four shots back of leader Albert Lea. Northfield, Farmington and Lakeville North all were within nine shots of the lead entering the final round.

Conditions were a bit tougher on the final day, but Mayo’s depth showed through, led by Norby. The junior, who had shown flashes of brilliance all season, fired the second-best round of the day, an even-par 71 to help Mayo shoot a 302 as a team and win the meet by five shots over Century, Farmington and North.

“On the back nine, I really wasn’t thinking about (the battle for the team title), then on 18 I checked the leaderboard and got a little shaky,” Norby said. “I saw we were down to Albert Lea, but I was able to rip (my drive) down the middle. You can’t get scared in those situations.

“It probably comes from experience. The more experience you have, the more confident you are.”

That’s the approach the Spartans are taking into this week’s meet — play with the same confidence they have played with all season.

“They’re a really united group. They’re together in everything they do, whether it’s practice or going out to play,” Olson said. “They don’t take much time off; they’re really dedicated to their craft. … We have a lot of depth. The guys can trust one another to be committed to going out and getting the job done.”

STATE GOLF MEETS

When: Tuesday-Wednesday

Off the tee: Girls tee times begin at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, with boys tee times beginning at noon

Where: Bunker Hills Golf Course, Coon Rapids (Class AAA); The Ridges at Sand Creek, Jordan (Class AA); and Pebble Creek Golf Club, Becker (Class A)

Area teams: Rochester Mayo (Class AAA boys); Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa (Class AA boys); Lake City (Class AA girls); Fillmore Central (Class A boys); Fillmore Central (Class A girls).

Follow online: The final rounds of the state meets will be streamed live at nspn.tv/MSHSL . Real-time results are available in the MSHSL Golf app.