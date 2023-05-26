99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Win No. 803 will have to wait; Bowlin's pursuit on hold after pair of hard fought losses

The longtime Ramblers coach will coach next season where he will go for Minnesota softball's all-time mark of 803 career wins.

La Crescent-Hokah, Winona Cotter Subsection 1AA softball
Winona Cotter head coach Pat Bowlin coaches during a Subsection 1AA softball game against La Crescent-Hokah on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at City Park in St. Charles.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
Today at 10:05 PM

ST. CHARLES — For Pat Bowlin, win No. 803 will have to wait.

The longtime Winona Cotter softball coach had the opportunity to become Minnesota's all-time leader in career prep softball victories, but the Ramblers' opponents on Thursday had other ideas.

The Ramblers fell to St. Charles 6-2 in the Sub-Section 1AA finals, before dropping a 2-1 contest to La Crescent-Hokah in an elimination game to keep Bowlin tied with retired New Ulm Cathedral coach Bob Mertz at 802. Those two are the only ones to reach 800 career wins in the state of Minnesota.

St. Charles, Winona Cotter Subsection 1AA softball
Prep
St. Charles captures Sub-Section 1AA title behind arm of Koeppel, timely offense and defense
After a shaky first inning, Brenna Koeppel was electric in the circle, while Makadyn Gust had two extra base-hits, including a two-run home run.
May 25, 2023 07:31 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten

The Ramblers were right there in both games.

They took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first against top-seeded Saints, before the St. Charles offense and ace Brenna Koeppel found their groove.

ADVERTISEMENT

Against the Lancers, Cotter had a number of chances but incredible defense from the Lancers was the difference after La Crescent-Hokah scratched out a pair of early runs.

"You see enough diving catches," Bowlin said with a laugh. "They made some great plays and I tip my hat to them. ... They really earned the win, primarily with their defense."

Center fielder Ava Dahl made a pair of impressive running catches to rob Cotter of extra bases, including in the sixth when she sprinted to the left-center gap to take away a Mallory Biesanz potential lead-off double.

La Crescent-Hokah, Winona Cotter Subsection 1AA softball
Prep
Photos: La Crescent-Hokah, Winona Cotter Subsection 1AA softball on May 25, 2023
La Crescent-Hokah defeated Winona Cotter 2-1 in a Subsection 1AA softball game on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at City Park in St. Charles.
May 25, 2023 09:40 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott

"I don't think any other centerfielder gets that," Lancers' coach Eric Kiesau said.

She wasn't the only one that made great plays.

Erin Fortsch made a diving grab in right field to rob a potential one-out base runner in the seventh and the Lancers didn't record an error, which was also the key. Now, they will play Zumbrota-Mazeppa at 5 p.m. Thursday at Austin Todd Park in an elimination game.

"They knew what was at stake and they came through," Kiesau said. "We've had confidence all year that we could get to this point and they're just really stepping up. We've got a great group of senior leaders they've got nine seniors and every one of them played a part today."

La Crescent-Hokah, Winona Cotter Subsection 1AA softball
La Crescent-Hokah’s Molly Bills (14) claps from second base after a hit during a Subsection 1AA softball game against Winona Cotter on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at City Park in St. Charles.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Meanwhile, the Ramblers season ends with a 16-5 overall record and with Bowlin at 802.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet, Bowlin has already assured the Cotter faithful he will be back next season to coach in what will be his 40th season.

"I'm coming back next year," said Bowlin, who also has over 650 wins as Cotter's girls basketball coach. "I love coaching as much as I ever have. I love the challenge of it. Every year is kind of a new crew and try to bring the best out of them. I really enjoy it. As long as my health is there, I'm going to keep coaching. I love it and I'll try to make some memories next year."

Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
Alex VandenHouten has been a sports reporter at the Post Bulletin since Sept. 2021. He loves to go hiking, biking, snowshoeing and just simply being outdoors with his wife Olivia. Readers can reach Alex at avandenhouten@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Kasson-Mantorville, Winona softball
Prep
Section 1 softball postseason pairings
May 25, 2023 10:08 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Softball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Softball results for Thursday, May 25, 2023
May 25, 2023 09:44 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
La Crescent-Hokah, Winona Cotter Subsection 1AA softball
Prep
Photos: La Crescent-Hokah, Winona Cotter Subsection 1AA softball on May 25, 2023
May 25, 2023 09:40 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Mural destroyed 052523 10.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Artist shocked as a Rochester Lowertown mural comes down without notice
May 25, 2023 09:24 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Popus Gourmet Popcorn
Local
Destination Medical Center EDA completes distribution of $3M in state grants to help downtown businesses
May 25, 2023 09:15 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
St. Charles, Winona Cotter Subsection 1AA softball
Prep
St. Charles captures Sub-Section 1AA title behind arm of Koeppel, timely offense and defense
May 25, 2023 07:31 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
IDA.HUBER.JPG
Prep
Dodge County's Huber back on USA Hockey radar, invited to National Development Camp
May 25, 2023 06:57 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman