Winhawks swimming team mourns loss of friend and teammate Logan Monk

WINONA — The Winona High swimming and diving team has had a very challenging season.

It has had nothing to do with competition in the pool.

The Winhawks had their season rocked to the core when their friend and teammate Logan Monk died in a car accident on Jan. 19. Since then team members have tried their best to carry on with life while paying numerous tributes to their friend.

“It’s been rough,” Winhawks coach Chris Mayer said. “We’re trying to find ways to honor him as best as possible.”

Monk, a 17-year-old senior, had three really good senior teammates and friends in Jared Loos, Kyle Coudron and Colin White. All three have known him for numerous years and each is dealing with the loss of their friend in their own way.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve just been working hard and spending a lot of time in the pool,” Loos said. “That’s been a distraction for me.”

“It’s been pretty hard for me,” said Coudron. “I think I just try to pack my days with as much stuff as I can. I find the busier I am, the easier time I have coping with it.”

White said he could hardly even look at the swimming pool for about a week and a half after Logan’s death without getting emotional.

Winona's Jared Loos competes in the 200 yard individual medley during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester. Loos has a monkey tattoo on his right shoulder in honor of his late teammate, Logan Monk, who passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in a car collision. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

“It’s been really tough, it’s been kind of a struggle for me,” White said. “Unlike the other guys it’s been really hard to get back in the water and get swimming. I’m starting to get back into it, but some days are harder than others.”

The Winhawks have tried to carry on with meets as best as they possibly can. Winona had a swim meet in Red Wing shortly after Logan died, and prior to the funeral.

“It was good to get away from the situation,” Mayer said.

But the meet after that — at Century High School in Rochester — didn’t go as well. That was shortly after Logan’s funeral.

“Honestly I look at it now and it was a mistake,” Mayer said. “Our guys were not mentally there. The team just wasn’t mentally ready and it was awful. You look at it from a coaching standpoint and the guys did well, but looking at it from an emotional standpoint, man, the guys struggled. We got on the bus and it was just quiet, there were no conversations. They were taking it pretty hard.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But along the way the Winhawks have been paying tribute to Logan and remembering their friend. Shortly after Logan’s death there was a snow storm and teammates shoveled his parents’ driveway. To honor Logan, they also decided to shovel other driveways.

Winona assistant coach Shannon Murphy writes "LM" onto the arm of swimmer Jack Motl in honor of their teammate Logan Monk during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester. Monk, who was a swimmer with the Winhawks, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in a car collision. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

At the team’s last home swim meet, the Winhawks had a moment of silence to honor Logan. Each swimmer has also been putting his initials “LM” in marker on their arms and they wore modified swim caps with “Monk” on it. Many swimmers are also donning temporary monkey tattoos. “Monkey” was Logan’s nickname.

An acrylic shadow box is being assembled that will include Logan’s swimsuit, cap, goggles as well as a picture and write-up that will pay tribute to his life. The exhibit will be on display at the Winona High School pool.

At the end of each season the Winhawks have given a Senior Swimmer of the Year Award. Going forward, that award will be named in honor of Logan.

“I would consider him to be the hardest worker on the swim team,” Loos said. “He may not have had the times to show it … but he constantly put in the work and always gave it 100 percent.”

Mayer said that Monk started out as one of his slowest swimmers, but worked hard to improve. He won the team’s Most Improved Award once and was in the running a couple other times. His primary events were the freestyle and breaststroke. Since he first joined the team five seasons ago, he was able to drop 50 seconds in the 100 breaststroke.

“This kid went from a person who struggled to swim (the event) to a person who was able to compete at a varsity level,” Mayer said. “That's been encouraging to our guys.”

His teammates and friends will remember Logan as not only a hard worker, but one with an easy manner, big smile and a kind heart.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was always just there to be with us and have a good time,” Coudron said. “And I’ll just cherish those memories.”

Some students have been making bracelets in honor of Logan and selling them at the school with proceeds going to the family.

“I really do like the tributes,” White said. “I was really kind of blown away by how many people have been active and doing things.”

White was part of a foursome that included Logan, who would get together for sleepovers and play games until the wee hours of the morning.

“He was always having fun,” White said. “I don’t know if I ever saw him sad or mad. He was always smiling and just a positive guy. … He was not very good at games, but he was loving it and we were loving it.”