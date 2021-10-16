Winless Austin tests Mayo's defense, but Spartans prevail
Mayo allowed Austin 400 yards of offense, but still managed to come away with a 42-20 win.
AUSTIN -- Mayo coach Donny Holcomb saw some things that pleased him Friday night. He also saw something that clearly didn't put a smile on his face.
The latter was his team's defense in a 42-20 Southeast District football win over winless Austin.
The Packers outgained the state's No. 6-ranked team, 400-357. Austin had 216 yards on the ground, 184 through the air.
"I'm really disappointed with how our defense came out with a lack of focus," said Holcomb, whose team moved to 6-1. "But hats off to Austin. I think they had about 30 guys only on their sidelines, but all of their guys played their butts off."
Offense, once again, was not a problem for the prolific Spartans. Mayo, which averages 42 points per game, scored on all five of its offensive possessions. Running back Noah Smith had a big night, with 129 yards rushing and five touchdowns. One of his TD's came on a 97-yard kick return. He also caught a 32-yard pass for a score from quarterback Bennett Ellsworth.
Austin was paced by running back Joseph Walker's 182 yards rushing. Quarterback Jack Lang was 11-for-22 for 184 yards, 143 of those yards to Manny Guy.
Mayo 42, Austin 20
Mayo 14 14 7 7 -- 42
Austin 7 7 6 0 — 20
First quarter
M -- Noah Smith 7 run (Mario Magnotto kick)
A -- Jack Lang 2 run (Ewing kick)
M -- Smith 97 kick return (Magnotto kick)
Second quarter
M -- Smith 2 run (Magnotto kick)
M -- Cayden Holcomb 12 pass from Bennett Ellsworth (Magnotto kick)
A -- Manny Guy 38 pass from Lang (Ewing kick)
Third quarter
A -- Joseph Walker 14 run (kick failed)
M -- Smith 18 run (Magnotto kick)
Fourth quarter
M -- Smith 32 pass from Ellsworth (Magnotto kick)
Mayo Austin
Total net yards 357 400
Rushing yards 153 216
Passing yards 204 184
Pass att.-comp.-int. 10-15-0 11-23-0
Fumbles lost 0-0 0-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Mayo — Noah Smith 13-129, Bennett Ellsworth 1-6, LeBron See-Stadstad 4-18. Austin — Joseph Walker 28-182, Jack Lang 8-36, Aidan Pepper 5-35
Passing
Mayo — Ellsworth 10 completions, 15 attempts, 2 touchdown, 0 interceptions, for 204 yards. Austin — Jack Lang 11-22-1-0, for 184.
Receiving
Mayo — Cayden Holcomb 5-92, Carter Holcomb 4-80, Smith 1-32. Austin — Manny Guy 7-143, A'Triel Terry 2-21, Pepper 1-13, Walker 1-12.