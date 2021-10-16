Winless Austin tests Mayo's defense, but Spartans prevail

AUSTIN -- Mayo coach Donny Holcomb saw some things that pleased him Friday night. He also saw something that clearly didn't put a smile on his face.

The latter was his team's defense in a 42-20 Southeast District football win over winless Austin.

The Packers outgained the state's No. 6-ranked team, 400-357. Austin had 216 yards on the ground, 184 through the air.

"I'm really disappointed with how our defense came out with a lack of focus," said Holcomb, whose team moved to 6-1. "But hats off to Austin. I think they had about 30 guys only on their sidelines, but all of their guys played their butts off."

Offense, once again, was not a problem for the prolific Spartans. Mayo, which averages 42 points per game, scored on all five of its offensive possessions. Running back Noah Smith had a big night, with 129 yards rushing and five touchdowns. One of his TD's came on a 97-yard kick return. He also caught a 32-yard pass for a score from quarterback Bennett Ellsworth.

Austin was paced by running back Joseph Walker's 182 yards rushing. Quarterback Jack Lang was 11-for-22 for 184 yards, 143 of those yards to Manny Guy.

Mayo 42, Austin 20

Mayo 14 14 7 7 -- 42

Austin 7 7 6 0 — 20

First quarter

M -- Noah Smith 7 run (Mario Magnotto kick)

A -- Jack Lang 2 run (Ewing kick)

M -- Smith 97 kick return (Magnotto kick)

Second quarter

M -- Smith 2 run (Magnotto kick)

M -- Cayden Holcomb 12 pass from Bennett Ellsworth (Magnotto kick)

A -- Manny Guy 38 pass from Lang (Ewing kick)

Third quarter

A -- Joseph Walker 14 run (kick failed)

M -- Smith 18 run (Magnotto kick)

Fourth quarter

M -- Smith 32 pass from Ellsworth (Magnotto kick)

Mayo Austin

Total net yards 357 400

Rushing yards 153 216

Passing yards 204 184

Pass att.-comp.-int. 10-15-0 11-23-0

Fumbles lost 0-0 0-0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Mayo — Noah Smith 13-129, Bennett Ellsworth 1-6, LeBron See-Stadstad 4-18. Austin — Joseph Walker 28-182, Jack Lang 8-36, Aidan Pepper 5-35

Passing

Mayo — Ellsworth 10 completions, 15 attempts, 2 touchdown, 0 interceptions, for 204 yards. Austin — Jack Lang 11-22-1-0, for 184.

Receiving

Mayo — Cayden Holcomb 5-92, Carter Holcomb 4-80, Smith 1-32. Austin — Manny Guy 7-143, A'Triel Terry 2-21, Pepper 1-13, Walker 1-12.