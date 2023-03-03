Winona, Austin each have one swimmer advance to Class A championship finals

MINNEAPOLIS — Winona and Austin both had one swimmer advance to the championship finals of the Class A boys state swimming and diving meet during the preliminary round of Friday.

The top eight in each event advance to the championship finals at 12 p.m. Saturday at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. Swimmers that placed 9-16 will swim in the consolation finals.

Seniors Colin White Winona and Winston Walkup of Austin both earned a spot in the final eight in the 100 backstroke. White was fourth in 53.44 while Walkup was eighth in 54.82.

Austin freshman Brent Dahl just missed a spot in the final eight of the 100 backstroke. He was ninth in 55.00 and will swim in the consolation finals.

Walkup was in 12th place in the 200 individual medley while Dahl was the 13 seed in the 500 freestyle. The pair also teamed with Joey Hilkin and Kenny Cabeen to place 10th in the 200 medley relay.

Austin also placed 10th in the 200 freestyle relay to earn a spot in the consolation finals. That foursome consisted of Cabeen, Zach Evenson, Joey Hilkin and Lucas Myers. Cabeen placed 14th in the 100 freestyle and Evenson was 15th in the 200 freestyle.

Red Wing's Ethan Ihrke placed 15th in the 100 butterfly.

In the diving prelim and semifinal round held Thursday, Red Wing had a pair of divers finish in the top 16 to advance to the finals on Saturday.

CLASS A STATE SWIMMING/DIVING PRELIMS

Austin, Red Wing, Winona state competitors

(Includes prelim finish, time, top 16 advance to Saturday's final round)

200 medley relay — 10. Austin (Brent Dahl, Winston Walkup, Joey Hilkin, Kenny Cabeen) 1:39.46.

200 freestyle — 15. Zach Evenson (Aus) 1:49.19.

200 IM — 12. Winston Walkup (Aus) 2:03.23; 21. Jared Loos (Win) 2:09.50.

50 freestyle — 17. Kenny Cabeen (Aus) 22.35.

Diving — 7. Zachary Mikkelson (RW) 246.95, 16. Landen Nelson (RW) 213.90, 17. Riley Ferguson (Aus) 206.45.

100 butterfly — 15. Ethan Ihrke (RW) 54.40, 26. Joey Hilkin (Aus) 56.34.

100 freestyle — 14. Kenny Cabeen (Aus) 49.30, 19. Zach Evenson (Aus) 50.08.

500 freestyle — 13. Brent Dahl (Aus) 4:59.59.

200 freestyle relay — 10. Austin (Evenson, Hilkin, Lucas Myers, Cabeen) 1:31.29.

100 backstroke — 4. Colin White (Win) 53.44, 8. Winston Walkup (Aus) 54.82, 9. Brent Dahl (Aus) 55.00.

400 freestyle relay — 18. Austin (Evenson, Dahl, Walkup, Myers) 3:23.83.