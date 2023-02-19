Winona captures Section 1A gymnastics team championship

AUSTIN — Winona claimed the Section 1A team championship as it nipped Byron by just over a point to earn a Class A state gymnastic berth.

The Winhawks earned the team berth in Class A as they posted a score of 142.975. Byron was just off the pace with a 141.95 score and Austin was a close third with 139.65.

Winona and Byron gymnasts combined to win all of the individual events.

Byron's Amber Roble was the all-around champion with a score 36.45. She also captured the vault (9.375) and beam (9.45).

Winona's Natalya Franz won the bars (9.35) and she tied for first with Byron's Lydia Evans on floor exercise as they both posted a score of 9.525.

Winona's Nevaeh Mitchell was second in the all-around with a 35.9 followed by teammate Savannah Gabel with a 35.875 score.

The Class A state tournament will be held this coming Friday and Saturday at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in Minneapolis. The team event will be held on Friday and the individual competition will be Saturday.

Section 1A meet

* — state qualifiers

Team results

1. Winona* 142.975, 2. Byron 141.95, 3. Austin 139.65, 4. Pind Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 134.4, 5. Caledonia/Spring Grove/Houston 128.15, 6. Kasson-Mantorville/Triton 125.3, 7. Stewartville/Chatfield 113.85, 8. La Crescent-Hokah 58.425.

Individual results

Vault — 1. Amber Roble* (B) 9.375, 2. Nataylya Franz* (W) 9.3, 3. Kiki Rodriguez* (A) 9.2, 4. Hannah Fritz* (A) 9.125, 5. Lydia Evans (B) 9.05, 6. Brailee Peterson (PIZM) 9.025.

Bars — 1. Natalya Franz* (W) 9.35, 2. Nevaeh Mitchell* (W) 8.7, 3. Savannah Gabel* (W) 8.6, 4. Hannah Fritz* (A) 8.45, 5. Amber Roble* (B) 8.3, 6. Katelynn Klouse* (A) 8.275

Beam — 1. Amber Roble* (B) 9.45, 2. Sophia Mullenbach* (B) 9.4, 3. Katelynn Klouse* (A) 9.25, 4. (tie) Nevaeh Mitchell* (W), Savannah Gabel* (W) 9.1, 6. *Lydia Evans (B) 9.075.

Floor — 1. (tied) Natalya Franz* (W), Lydia Evans* (B) 9.525, 3. (tie) Kiki Rodriguez* (A), Sophia Mullenbach (B) 9.4, 5. Amber Roble* (B) 9.325, 6. Savannah Gabel* (A) 9.275.

Sophia Mullenbach did not qualify based on a tie-breaker.

All-around — 1. Amber Roble* (B) 36.45, 2. Nevaeh Mitchell* (W) 35.9, 3. Savannah Gabel* (W) 35.875, 4. Lydia Evans (B) 35.775, 5. Kiki Rodriguez (A) 35.675, 6. Katelynn Klouse (A) 35.1.