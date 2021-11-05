Winona Cotter upended by Minnehaha Academy in state semifinals

MINNEAPOLIS -- At the end of Thursday night's Class A girls soccer state semifinal, there was a general consensus among the Winona Cotter players: Minnehaha Academy was the best team they have ever played.

At times it looked like the No. 2 Redhawks had extra players on the field, as their ability to connect passes and play through their backline allowed them to commit players to defend, while utilizing the skills of their talented players up front by sending them long passes that put the Cotter defenders in difficult positions.

And in the end, it was just too much for the third-seeded Ramblers as they fell 4-0 in front of a large supporters section at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The four goals were the most the Ramblers (17-2-2) had allowed all season. In fact, the Ramblers had entered on a 14-game win streak that saw them outscore opponents 67-1 and had not allowed a goal since Sept. 25.

"Today we got beat by a better team," Cotter coach Marie Barrientos said. "I think we have a phenomenal squad and I think we got beat back by a very similar game that what we play and that's tough. But we are resilient. These kids, this program has come a long way in the 12 years that I've been here."

The Ramblers came out with a better pace than Minnehaha originally, dictating play in the first 10 minutes, as it appeared their speed originally surprised the Redhawks. But Minnehaha keeper Ayden Guild made a couple of nice saves, including a diving stop one on a free kick from just outside the box to keep it scoreless. It allowed the Redhawks to settle in and utilize their strategy of drawing Cotter up before sending long balls down the side of the field and putting the Ramblers in pressurized situations.

"We wanted to keep possession out of the back," Minnehaha coach Bryan Hollaway said. "And they made that very difficult with their intensity in the first 10 minutes. Once we were able to settle down, you could really see our talent come out."

The talent shown brightly in their ability to quickly turn defense into offense on the counter-attack, almost appearing at times to bait the Ramblers forward before sending it down the other way where they could use their talent up front in space.

Ramblers keeper Tess Mullen made three big stops midway through the first half, but the Redhawks just kept coming with their long runs and eventually they broke through in the 26th minute after Penelope Sedrick made a great run and pass to Sadie Bensen, who just had to tap it in for the first goal of the game.

About 12 minutes later, it was Minnehaha standout Berit Parten, who scored the first of her two goals off a nice pass from Greta Carlson to make it 2-0. She is now tied for the state-lead with an eye-popping 47 goals.

"They were for sure the most dominant team that we've played all year," said Mullen, who made six saves. "Even though I made a lot of saves, I wasn't ready for that type of offense, just because I was out all last year and then I saw maybe eight shots all year in conference, so for me it was a completely different game to make a save one minute and then the next minute turn around and there's another shot coming at you.

"I wasn't really prepared mentally and I don't think the rest of the team was either. We haven't faced a team that good ever in our soccer career."

The Redhawks made it 3-0 early in the second on a shot from 30 yards out that appeared it would put the game away. But the Ramblers kept coming and they did have their opportunities.

But often times when Sera Speltz and Olivia Gardner got the ball up front, there was a sea of black jerseys around them. The Redhawks brought back their center midfielder as well as their forwards to help out in the back before having her start the counter-attack the other way.

"The strategy we had was what we call playing connected soccer out of the back," Hollaway said. "We talked about actually having our forwards coming back and playing defense and overwhelm them in the midfield. ... We needed to build the ball out of the back and then when we could get to the final third (of the field) -- since their line plays so high, then we would be able to play it in."

Gardner was still a force to be reckoned with as the Class A girls soccer state player of the year drew a pair of fouls inside the box that resulted in penalty kicks. But both times the Ramblers came away empty.

The first attempt saw Parten step in after their keeper, Guild, was given a yellow card for bringing down Gardner in the box. And with the Redhawks not having a backup keeper, Parten made the call on the field to play keeper. Remarkably, Parten saved Gardner's attempt with a diving stop to her left. The Ramblers second PK went off the crossbar in what just about summed up the night for the Ramblers.

"Start to finish, we had our moments," Barrientos said. "We didn't finish, they did."

The Ramblers have a lot to be proud of as if you would have asked anyone around the program six years ago -- when they had just three wins -- that Cotter would be in the state semis, they might have called you crazy. But here they are now with a chance to take third-place when they face Holy Family Catholic 1 p.m. Friday at West St. Paul Athletics Center.

"This is an incredible experience for us," Barrientos said. "We've never been to the state tournament. We just need to regroup and play our game. ... We have a great opportunity to end the season with a win. And that's what we plan to do."