Winona Cotter's Semling wins Section 1A cross country title to help send Ramblers to state

Just about from the start of Thursday's Section 1A girls cross country championship, it appeared it was Sonja Semling's race to lose.

The Winona Cotter freshman was impressive from the gun -- not even allowing a slip and a slide down a big hill in her second mile from letting her put on a show as she finished with a time of 20 minutes and 1.3 seconds -- 20 seconds better than Lake City's Olivia Yotter -- to win the Section 1A title at a cold and rainy Northern Hills Golf Course.

Her and fellow freshman teammate Hazel Freyre, who finished third (20:27.8), helped the Ramblers take second with 90 points, just behind Lake City, which will head to their third straight state meet after finishing first with 88. The Ramblers last made it to state in 2018 where they took third behind standouts Grace and Lauren Ping.

Chatfield finished third (97) followed by Pine Island (161) and Lourdes (163).

Lourdes' sophomore Abigail Oxentenko (20:37) finished fourth followed by Lanesboro/Fillmore Central's Lillyan Kiehne (20:38.8), Chatfield's Lexi Kivimagi (20:46.7), Lourdes' Anna Peikert (20:48.8), Jacey Majerus (20:52.8), La Crescent-Hokah's Lydia Rosendahl (20:56) and Pacelli's Kirsten Koopal (20:56). All will be heading to MSHSL state meet Nov. 6 at St. Olaf.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thursday's race sort of emulated Semling's season so far -- start fast, set the pace and never look back.

"I've been leading a lot of races this year," Semling said. "So we just tried my usual of taking the first spot and pacing myself enough to go out hard and also hitting my times."

Semling would also be the first to tell you she wishes she ran a faster time, but tricky conditions made that tough. After the boys race saw a light rain, the girls ran in a torrential downpour, making the course a muddy and slippery mess. It tested the best runners, even Semling, who slipped and slid down a hill a little over a mile into the race.

"That didn't feel good," Semling said. "It's pretty tough to race here, but my team has practiced a lot through here. We were here last year at sections with 22 mile per hour winds. But we thrive in tough conditions. And I think it makes it a lot more fun."

What made this even sweeter is that she podiumed with her good friend in Freyre as well.

"She's my best friend," Semling said. "She's worked so hard all year long."

ADVERTISEMENT

Yotter did her best to keep up with Semling, but in the end, the seventh-grader summed it up best when it came to the Cotter distance runner.

"She's really fast," Yotter said.

But Yotter ran a great race. She waited to make her move, showing poise despite her young age.

"I'm proud of myself," Yotter said. "I didn't really think that I could make it this far as a seventh grader. I was really nervous that I was going to fall down."

And when it was all said and done, it was Yotter and Lake City who had the last laugh, thanks to a great team performance that saw five runners finish in the top 33. Majerus finished eighth, while Peyton Meincke finished 17th.

"It just feels great," Yotter said. "I'm so happy and excited for our team. We earned it."

ADVERTISEMENT

SECTION 1A CROSS COUNTRY

GIRLS

(At Northern Hills Golf Course)

TEAM TOTALS

1. Lake City 88, 2. Winona Cotter 90, 3. Chatfield 97, 4. Pine Island 161, 5. Lourdes 163, 6. Lanesboro/Fillmore Central 172, 7. La Crescent-Hokah 182, 8. Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson/Houston 216, 9. Rochester Area Home School 235, 10. Goodhue 259, 11. St. Charles 265, 12. Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland 283, 13. Pacelli 284, 14. Blooming Prairie 344, 15. Kingsland 375, 16. Wabasha-Kellogg 438, 17. Medford 479.

INDIVIDUALS

(Top 25)

1. Sonja Semling (Winona Cotter) 20:01.3; 2. Olivia Yotter (Lake City) 20:22.3; 3. Hazel Freyre (Winona Cotter) 20:27.8; 4. *Abigail Oxentenko (Lourdes) 20:37; 5. *Lillyan Kiehne (Lanesboro/Fillmore Central) 20:38.8; 6. *Lexi Kivimagi (Chatfield) 20:46.7; 7. *Anna Peikert (Lourdes) 20:48.8; 8. Jacey Majerus (Lake City) 20:52.8; 9. *Lydia Rosendahl (La Crescent-Hokah) 20:56; *10. Kirsten Koopal (Pacelli) 20:56; 11. Mariah Brooks (Lourdes) 21:08.4; 12. McKenna Hendrickson (GM/LO/S) 21:14.1; 13. Lily Morrisey (Schaeffer Academy) 21:20.1; 14. Gloria Hernandez (Blooming Prairie) 21:22; 15. Isabelle Alderman (RAACHE) 21:22.1; 16. Aletta Strande (Chatfield) 21:30; 17. Brooklyn Radtke (Pine Island) 21:33; 18. Payton Meincke (Lake City) 21:43.3; 19. Malia Nelson (Dover-Eyota) 21:48.4; 20. Lexi Lewis (Pacelli) 21:49.2; 21. Tessa McMahon (Chatfield) 21:57.7; 22. Lauren Honken (LARPH) 21:59; 23. Brielle Ruen (Lanesboro/Fillmore Central) 22:07.2; 24. Kaelynn Ryan (Goodhue) 22:09; 25. River Weissgerber (Pine Island) 22:11.6.

* -- state-meet qualifier

COMPLETE SECTION 1A RESULTS: https://mnsection1acc.tripod.com/