Sports | Prep
Winona diver is King at Big Nine Conference meet

A scoreboard of girls swimming and diving results.

By Staff reports
October 28, 2022 10:02 PM
NORTHFIELD — Ayanna King of Winona won the diving competition at the Big Nine Conference meet on Friday.

The event was incredibly close as the top five divers were separated by less than eight points for 11 dives.

King won the event with 316.15 points. Marah Dauk of Mankato East was a close runner-up with 313.50 points and Reese Norton of Austin was right behind in third with 312.55.

Miller Munoz of Faribault was fourth with 309.80 followed by Shannon Penney of John Marshall in fifth with 308.40 points.

Mayo senior Abby Wigle, who was a Class AA state qualifier a year ago, was considered one of the favorites to win the Big Nine event. But she was sidelined with an injury.

The swimming portion of the Big Nine meet will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Rochester Recreation Center. Century is the meet favorite.

