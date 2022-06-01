Winona foils Byron's strategy in Section 1AAA semifinals

AUSTIN — Byron's strategy to avoid Winona's top hitters worked very well on Tuesday, but in the end the Winhawks were able to prevail anyway.

Earlier this season Winona had used one big inning to post a 12-2 victory over Byron. In the rematch on Tuesday in the Section 1AAA softball winner's bracket final, the top-seeded Winhawks rallied for a 3-2 win over No. 2 Byron. Winona now advances to Thursday's section title game and needs just one win to earn a state berth.

“You always want to be in the undefeated spot if you can,” Winona coach Mitch Grossell said.

Winona has had a productive offense this season with No. 3 hitter Grace Fricke and clean-up hitter Ava Hamsund leading the way.

Byron coach Jacob Harmon’s strategy was to make Winona’s secondary players beat the Bears. Byron issued five intentional walks in the contest, three to Hamsund and two to Fricke.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was very confused at first, but then I understood why,” Hamsund said.

Byron’s Macy Borowski (25) pitches during a Section 1AAA softball semifinal game against Winona on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

The strategy worked well as Byron right-hander Macy Borowski pitched out of jams to leave five runners stranded in scoring position over the first six innings.

“When my top hitters don’t get to swing the bat, we don’t get to score many runs,” Grossell said. “Usually someone else on the team steps up. It didn’t quite happen today, but we’ll get there.”

Byron scored twice in the third inning to take the lead. Winona was able to chip away with single runs in the fourth and fifth, but Borowski left a runner stranded at third base each time.

Borowski had pitched against Winona earlier this season. Harmon was going to have Maddie Cocker pitch against the Winhawks this time around, but she was banged up during a collision in a game last week and was just cleared to play on Tuesday. Cocker did pitch in the losers-out final against Kasson-Mantorville later on Tuesday.

“The plan was to roll with Macy and she was locked in,” Harmon said.

Winona’s Ava Hamsund (6) throws a pitch during a Section 1AAA softball semifinal game against Byron on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Winona's Makayla Steffes was also effective in relief of Hamsund. Steffes pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings to keep the Bears checked on two runs.

“That was huge,” Grossell said. “We’ve been going back and forth all year between our two pitchers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With the game tied in the bottom of the seventh, Steffes opened the inning with a bunt single and she moved to third on a passed ball and wild pitch. After Macy McNally walked, Fricke was intentionally walked to load the bases with no outs.

“Even in the last inning we walked the first girl that we had been walking,” Harmon said. “And we had a play to make on the next girl. We did what we needed, but we just didn’t execute.”

Hamsund finally got a chance to hit with the bases loaded and no outs in the seventh. She slapped a grounder to third, but the throw home was low and skipped away from the catcher as Steffes scored the winning run.

“I knew I had to put the ball in play there at the end,” Hamsund said.

Byron’s Lindsey Schultz (11) bats during a Section 1AAA softball semifinal game against Winona on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Winona was limited to five hits while Byron collected seven hits, two each by Borowski, Lindsey Schultz and eighth-grader Talli Berhens.

“Really it came down to the difference of one play and our pitcher did really well today,” Harmon said. “We had just as many runners as they did at times. We had our chances.”

Winona (20-1) will now face Kasson-Mantorville in the section title game at 5 p.m. Thursday at Todd Park in Austin. The Winhawks need one win to advance to state, K-M would need two victories.

“We’re very excited and glad we’re in the driver’s seat now,” Hamsund said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Winona 3, Byron 2

Byron#002#000#0#—#2#7#1

Winona#000#110#1#—#5#5#1

No. 2 Byron: Maddie Cocker 1 RBI; Macy Borowski 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 R; Lindsey Schultz 2-for-3; Katelyn Winters 1 R; Mia Borowski 1-for-3; Talli Berhens 2-for-2, 1 RBI. Pitcher: Macy Borowski (LP) 6 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 7 BB, 11 K.

No. 1 Winona: Kayla Robinson 1-for-3, 1 R; Ava Hamsund 3 BB; Makayla Steffes 1-for-4, 1 R; Avery Engbrecht 1-for-3; Macy McNally 1-for-2 ,1 R; Grace Fricke 1-for-2 ,1 2B. Pitchers: Ava Hamsund 4 1/3 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 5 K; Makayla Steffes (WP) 2 2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K.

Loser-out semifinals

Kasson-Mantorville scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to rally past Red Wing 4-2.

K-M was held to three hits before collecting six hits in the decisive sixth inning. Abby Zahn had an RBI double in the inning.

McKenzie Rich and Gabbie Grover were both 2-for-3 with a run scored for the KoMets. Ella Babcock tossed a three-hitter for the win and she struck out 12. She also had an RBI single in the sixth inning.

Amira Ramstad hit a solo home run for Red Wing.

Loser-out final

Kasson-Mantorville blanked Byron 4-0 to reach the Section 1AAA title game against Winona.

Libby Maxson tossed a four-hit shutout for the KoMets and she struck out six. Maxson also scored three runs, twice after reaching on an error.

K-M (16-5) had been 0-3 against Byron this season, including a loss earlier in section play.

Maddie Cocker suffered the loss for Byron. Just two of the runs she allowed were earned and she struck out 12. Macy Borowski was 2-for-3 for the Bears, who close the season 14-7.

K-M and Winona will play for the section title on Thursday in Austin.

Winona loads bases with no outs in bottom of 7th and scores winning run on error to beat Byron 3-2 in Section 1AAA softball winners bracket final. pic.twitter.com/cUDL5HwPKI — Guy N. Limbeck (@PBglimbeck) May 31, 2022