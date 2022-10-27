Winona girls can't keep up with No. 1 seed Mahtomedi

FARMINGTON — Unseeded Winona was no match for top seed Mahtomedi on Wednesday night as the Winhawks played in their first-ever girls state soccer tournament.

Mahtomedi (17-2) had its way in the Class AA quarterfinal game, downing Winona (12-6-2) 5-1.

The Zephyrs scored in the game’s first 4 minutes. Then Mahtomedi came close to putting the game away in the final 3 minutes of the first half, scoring twice more.

Winona got its lone goal from Alivia Bell, scoring off a corner kick.

