Winona girls can't keep up with No. 1 seed Mahtomedi
Mahtomedi scored three times in the first half and ran off with a 5-1 win over Winona, which was making its first state tournament appearance.
FARMINGTON — Unseeded Winona was no match for top seed Mahtomedi on Wednesday night as the Winhawks played in their first-ever girls state soccer tournament.
Mahtomedi (17-2) had its way in the Class AA quarterfinal game, downing Winona (12-6-2) 5-1.
The Zephyrs scored in the game’s first 4 minutes. Then Mahtomedi came close to putting the game away in the final 3 minutes of the first half, scoring twice more.
Winona got its lone goal from Alivia Bell, scoring off a corner kick.
