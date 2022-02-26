Winona has three individual champions at Section 1A boys swimming and diving meet

Winona had a pair of individual champions on its way to a third-place finish at the Section 1A boys swimming and diving meet on Friday at Rochester Recreation Center.

Mankato East was the team champion with 375 points while Northfield was the runner-up with 361 points and the Winhawks followed with 294 in the 10-team section.

The top three finishers in each of the swimming events along with those who hit a pre-set time standard earned Class A berths in next week's state meet. The top four divers also advanced.

Colin White of Winona earned four state berths, two as an individual and two in relays. He was the section champion in the 100 backstroke and he was the runner-up in the 100 freestyle.

Brayden Coudron was also a section champion for the Winhawks as he captured the 100 butterfly.

White and Coudron were both on two relays that earned state berths as Winona had all three of its relays advance. Coudron and White joined Charlie Miller and Gavin Nelson to place third in the 400 freestyle relay.

Coudron teamed with Miller, Jared Loos and Julius Hanson to qualify on time standard in the 200 freestyle relay as the unit placed fourth. The foursome of White, Hanson, Loos and Nelson also took fourth in the 200 medley relay and advanced on time standard.

Hanson and Elijah Vieth added individual state berths for Winona. Hanson was third in the 200 individual medley and Vieth was fourth in the 500 freestyle and advanced by time standard.

• Kenny Cabeen earned state berths in four events for Austin, two as an individual and two in relays. Cabeen was third in the 100 freestyle and he was fourth in the 50 freestyle and advanced on time standard.

Both of Austin's relays advanced on time standard. The 200 medley foursome of Winston Walkup, Jackson Barry, Joey Hilkin and Cabeen placed fifth. Cabeen teamed with Walkup, Hilkin and Matthew Grush to take sixth and advance in the 200 freestyle relay.

• Red Wing had two individuals and one relay earn state berths.

Tyler Gorden placed third in the diving competition while Ethan Ihrke was sixth in the 100 butterfly and advanced on time standard.

Red Wing was the last of seven state qualifiers in the 200 medley relay. The foursome of Jacob Flemke, Aidan O'Brien, Ihrke and Patrick Hines advanced by time standard.

Next week's Class A state meet at the University of Minnesota will be Thursday-Saturday. The diving preliminary round is Thursday and the swimming prelims are Friday. The finals for all events are Saturday.

SECTION 1 A

Team scores

1. Mankato East 375, 2. Northfield 361, 3. Winona 294, 4. Simley 250, 5. (tie) Austin, Mankato West 218, 7. Red Wing 159, 8. New Prague 146, 9. Faribault 59, 10. Albert Lea 40.

Individual results

(Winner, Austin, Red Wing, Winona top 8)

* — State qualifiers

200 medley relay — 1. Mankato East* 1:36.56, 4. Winona* (Colin White, Julius Hanson, Jared Loos, Gavin Nelson) 1:41.20, 5. Austin* (Winston Walkup, Jackson Barry, Joey Hilkin, Kenny Cabeen) 1:42.42, 7. Red Wing* (Jacob Flemke, Aidan O'Brien, Ethan Ihrke, Patrick Hines) 1:44.95

200 freestyle — 1. Nico Losinski* (Simley) 1:40.21#, 6. Elijah Vieth (Win) 1:51.39,

200 IM — 1. Dave Wedzina* (ME) 1:59.32, 3. Julius Hanson* (Win) 2:03.99, 5. Winston Walkup (Aus) 2:06.58, 7. Jared Loos (Win) 2:10.81.

50 freestyle — 1. Jens Kasten* (Nor) 21.69, 4. Kenny Cabeen* (Aus) 22.45, 5. Brayden Coudron (Win) 22.69, 8. Ethan Ihrke (RW) 23.66.

Diving — 1. Marioys Makar* (Sim) 325.95, 3. Tyler Gorden* (RW) 284.0, 7. Riley Ferguson (Aus) 274.05.

100 butterfly — 1. Brayden Coudron* (Win) 53.24, 6. Ethan Ihrke* (RW) 54.98, 8. Joey Hilkin (Aus) 56.49.

100 freestyle — 1. Logan Gustafson* (ME) 47.87, 2. Colin White* (Win) 48.19, 3. Kenny Cabeen* (Aus) 49.01, 7. Charlie Miller (Win) 51.32.

500 freestyle — 1. Nico Losinski* (Sim) 4:38.30#, 4. Elijah Vieth* (Win) 5:02.10.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Northfield* 1:28.47, 4. Winona* (Brayden Coudron, Charlie Miller, Jared Loos, Julius Hanson)

1:31.18, 6. Austin* (Winston Walkup, Joey Hilkin, Matthew Grush, Kenny Cabeen) 1:31.96, 7. Red Wing (Ethan Ihrke, Ezra Dennis, Aidan O'Brien, Jacob Flemke) 1:34.07.

100 backstroke — 1. Colin White* (Win) 53.36, 4. Winston Walkup (Win) 56.64, 6. Jacob Flemke (RW) 57.83.

100 breaststroke — 1. Jens Kasten* (Nor) 59.91, 8. Aidan O'Brien (RW) 1:05.83.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Mankato East* 3:15.36, 3. Winona* (Brayden Coudron, Charlie Miller, Gavin Nelson, Colin White) 3:21.10, 5. Austin (Lucas Myers, Kyle Mayer, Zach Evenson, Matthew Grush) 3:35.51, 6. Red Wing (Patrick Hines, Soren Toegel, Colin Johnson, Ezra Dennis) 3:41.32.

# — Meet record.