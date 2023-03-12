6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, March 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Winona hits 3-pointer at buzzer in overtime to top Austin in 1AAA semifinals.

A scoreboard of boys basketball games.

Basketball results graphic
By Staff reports
March 11, 2023 11:32 PM

AUSTIN — Charlie VandeBerg beat the buzzer and Winona beat Austin in Section 1AAA boys basketball semifinal action on Saturday night.

With the game tied at 58 in overtime, VandeBerg launched about a 30-foot shot with two seconds left. He drained the 3-pointer to lift the No. 3 Winhawks past No. 2 Austin 61-58.

Ater Manyuon had tied the game for Austin with 40 seconds left in the overtime with a 3-pointer of his own.

Winona then ran down the clock and called timeout with eight seconds left to call a play. But after VandeBerg took a pass in the backcourt, he just dribbled across the center line, then while being well beyond the top of the key and fired up the game-winning shot.

It's the season time this season that Winona (15-13) has beaten the Packers (17-11) on a last-second shot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jacob Herrick, who led Austin with 25 points, hit two free throws to put the Packers up 54-52 with 31.6 seconds left in regulation. Winona forced overtime when Isaiah Bell made two free throws with 11 seconds left.

The Winhawks will face No. 1 seed Stewartville (24-4) in the section title game at 6 p.m. Friday, March 17 at Mayo Civic Center.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Lake City vs. St. Croix Central Boys Basketball Rotary Holiday
Prep
Section 1 boys basketball schedules, results
March 11, 2023 11:53 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Edina vs Minnetonka_2033.jpg
Prep
Minnetonka wins second-ever state title, beats rival Edina
March 11, 2023 10:58 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Stewartville vs. Byron.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball: No. 1 Stewartville holds off rival Byron in Section 1AAA semifinal play
March 11, 2023 10:28 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Section 1AA basketball
Prep
Section 1AA semifinals: PEM keeps composure, rides hot hand of Stevens past Caledonia
March 11, 2023 09:47 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Section 1AA basketball
Prep
Section 1AA semifinals: Gritty defense, Lorenson lift Lake City over Cannon Falls
March 11, 2023 06:23 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
richard staub
Local
Rochester resident Richard Staub joins centenarian club: 'You got to have some good genes'
March 11, 2023 04:43 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Packs embrace.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball: Spring Grove gets some revenge, defeats Hayfield in Section 1A play this year
March 11, 2023 04:18 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck