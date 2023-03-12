Winona hits 3-pointer at buzzer in overtime to top Austin in 1AAA semifinals.

AUSTIN — Charlie VandeBerg beat the buzzer and Winona beat Austin in Section 1AAA boys basketball semifinal action on Saturday night.

With the game tied at 58 in overtime, VandeBerg launched about a 30-foot shot with two seconds left. He drained the 3-pointer to lift the No. 3 Winhawks past No. 2 Austin 61-58.

Ater Manyuon had tied the game for Austin with 40 seconds left in the overtime with a 3-pointer of his own.

Winona then ran down the clock and called timeout with eight seconds left to call a play. But after VandeBerg took a pass in the backcourt, he just dribbled across the center line, then while being well beyond the top of the key and fired up the game-winning shot.

It's the season time this season that Winona (15-13) has beaten the Packers (17-11) on a last-second shot.

Jacob Herrick, who led Austin with 25 points, hit two free throws to put the Packers up 54-52 with 31.6 seconds left in regulation. Winona forced overtime when Isaiah Bell made two free throws with 11 seconds left.

The Winhawks will face No. 1 seed Stewartville (24-4) in the section title game at 6 p.m. Friday, March 17 at Mayo Civic Center.