Winona looks to make noise, Byron's Amber Roble hopes to end with a bang at gymnastics state meet

Despite the record-breaking snow storm, the Minnesota State High School League state gymnastics meets are still on as scheduled.

This year’s Class A and AA state meets are scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul. The teams portion takes place Friday, with the individual competition following on Saturday.

A number of area individuals have their sights set on capping their seasons with a spot on the medal-winners podium.

Here are a few things to watch for this weekend:

Winhawks aiming high

The Winona/Winona Cotter Winhawks finally got the monkey off their back, getting back to the state tournament for the first time since 2006 after throwing down their best score of the season (142.975) for the Section 1A championship. That score was also the fourth-highest in Class A this year. Winona has had a number of key contributors this season, but has been led by multi-time state qualifier Natayla Franz. The senior won the Section 1A title on bars (9.35) and tied for first with Byron's Lydia Evans on floor exercise, as they both posted a score of 9.525. Navaeh Mitchell placed second in the all-around at the Section 1A meet, followed by teammate Savannah Gabel, to not only help the Winhawks advance to the team state meet, but also give coach Brittney Steine and company a number of state-qualifying individuals.

Amber Roble

Byron's Amber Roble is looking to end her prep career with a bang. The Bears' senior won the Section 1A all-around title with a score 36.45, while also finishing first on the vault (9.375) and beam (9.45). Last year at state, Roble placed eighth on the balance beam and 15th in the all-around. As a sophomore, Roble placed second on the beam. Roble will be joined by teammate Lydia Evans, who qualified for state on beam and floor exercise, as well as Sophia Mullenbach, who placed second on bars at sections.

Area qualifiers

Austin kept its strong gymnastics tradition going by sending three individuals to the Class A state meet: Kiki Rodriguez (vault), Hannah Fritz (vault and beam) and Katelynn Klouse (bars and beam). Both Fritz and Rodriguez are now two-time state qualifiers.

Title contenders

Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka will look to capture its third consecutive Class A state championship. The Royals are led by senior Reagan Kelly, who is looking to defend her Class A all-around and balance beam titles this year. Mahtomedi is making its all-time best 32nd state-meet appearance and second overall. Big Lake enters with the highest score of the season in the state.

In Class AA, St. Cloud senior Taylar Schaefer won the all-around, floor exercise, balance beam and vault at the 2022 state meet and swept all five individual events at this year’s 8AA section meet. St. Cloud finished third last year and enters with the highest overall score in Class AA at 146.075. New Prague is making its third consecutive appearance and 21st overall.

