Down to last out, Winona rallies past Byron to win Section 1AAA baseball title

AUSTIN — There is no quit in the Winona baseball team.

The Winhawks were behind in two different games against Byron in the Section 1AAA baseball tournament this spring and both times Winona came back to win. Third-seeded Winona was down to its final out on Wednesday before rallying for a 7-6 victory over the top-seeded Bears at Marcusen Park in Austin.

Winona had overcome a 5-2 deficit to beat Byron 6-5 in the winner bracket final last week. Byron then won its next game to reach the section title game.

On Wednesday, Byron led 6-1 after four innings and 6-4 heading into the seventh before Winona pulled off its improbable victory.

“They hang it there and find all different ways to win,” Winona coach Matt Smith said. “They never die, they keep coming back and they’re resilient. … They never quit and keep playing their game.”

Down 6-4 in the top of the seventh, Winona sophomore catcher Jonathan Heftman doubled and leadoff hitter Quinn Larson walked. After a fly out for the second out, Marcus Winter hit an RBI single. Left-handed hitting Eli Denisen followed with a long two-run single in the gap in right-center field. Winter was racing around the bases and he just beat the tag from Byron catcher Jacob Coshenet to score what proved to be the winning run.

“It’s a great group of guys and everyone contributed,” Denisen said. “It’s just a great feeling.”

Byron (20-4), the No. 1 section seed for the second straight season, again suffered section heartbreak. A year ago the Bears lost to Albert Lea 9-8 in eight innings in the section title game. Each time Byron needed to win twice, and both times the Bears suffered a close loss in the first game.

“Like I told the boys, ‘In our tears we can be joyful in our sadness,’ ” Byron coach Ryan Hanson said.

The Bears looked to be in control once again against Winona. Byron senior pitcher John Lutzi had allowed one run, but he took a no-hitter into the fifth inning. He then allowed three two runs on three hits before being lifted with two outs in the inning. Lutzi had thrown 100 pitches for the Bears in the previous round on Saturday.

“He came out as a senior leader and gritted it out and gave us everything he had,” Smith said. “We just couldn’t hold it together; we kept fighting all the way to the end, but sometimes baseball is just hard.”

The never-give-up Winona team scored the final six runs of the game, getting two in the fifth, one in the sixth and three in the seventh.

“We’ve been down and in this situation before and have always been able to perform,” Denisen said. “We keep our heads high, that’s kind of the main thing.”

Winona (14-10) took its lumps with a young team a year ago, finishing 7-14. But with a veteran senior-led squad this spring, the Winhawks have surged. After a slow start they have won 11 of their past 14 games, including four straight in section play.

“That senior leadership is huge, in so many different ways,” Smith said. “On the bus, in the dugout, on the field, that leadership means a lot. Those kids took it over and put it on their back.”

“We’re just gritty, we never give up,” Denisen said. “That’s kind of our whole thing. We’ve played together since we were young and we’ve been able to make plays and never give up on each other.”

Hanson said the Byron team bonded together all season with their approach to playing and practicing together.

“We came together like a family and worked hard every day,” Hanson said.

The state berth is Winona’s first since 1991, well before any of the current players were born. But the entire coaching staff attended and played baseball at Winona High School.

“We all played before ‘91, but it’s big,” Smith said.

The Winhawks begin play in the Class AAA state tournament next Tuesday.

Winona 7, Byron 6

Winona#100#021#3#—#7#7#5

Byron#201#300#0#—#6#7#3

No. 3 Winona: Eli Denisen 1-for-4, 2 RBI; Ethan Merchlewitz 1 R; Quinn Larsen 1-for-2, 1 RBI, 2 R; Carter Shields 1-for-3 1 RBI; Jonathan Heftman 2-for-3, 1 2B; Tyler Kelner 1 R; Carson Jones 1-for-3; Marcus Winter 1-for-3, 2 RBI, 1 R. Pitchers: Carson Jones 3 1/3 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 1 K; Carter Shields 2 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K; Marcus Winter (WP) 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.

No. 1 Byron: Reid Bielen 1 R; Jake Isaak 1-for-4; Isaiah Brennan 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R; Tyler Fox 2-for-4, 2 R; Jake Coshenet 1 RBI; Kaelin Huebert 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R; James Durst 1-for-3 1 R. Pitchers: John Lutzi 4 2/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K; Isaiah Brennan (LP) 2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 K; Tyler Fox 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.

