Winona repeats as Section 1AAA softball champion

This article will be updated later tonight with additional quotes and information.

AUSTIN — Step one has been completed by the Winona softball team, now the Winhawks want to finish their season-long goal.

Winona claimed the Section 1AAA softball championship for the second straight year as it toppled Kasson-Mantorville 4-1 in the section finals on Thursday at Todd Park in Austin. Winona (21-1) has been ranked No. 1 in the state in Class AAA for much of the season.

“We’ve had a target on our back all year,” Winona coach Mitch Grissell said. “So they’re used to playing as the team that everybody wants to beat.”

The Winhawks advanced all the way to the Class AAA title game a year ago before falling to Becker. Getting back to the position — and wining a state title — has been Winona's mission all year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s our main motivation,” Winona junior pitcher Makayla Steffes said.

Steffes, a junior right-hander, said winning the section title was both a sense of joy and relief.

“It feels like all the hard work we put in paid off,” she said. “Because after what happened at state last year, we wanted to push ourselves and make ourselves better.”

Steffes tossed a three-hitter to earn the victory. She retired the first nine hitters she faced. The KoMets had all three of their hits in the fourth inning when they scored their lone run, on an RBI double by Calleigh Richards.

“She made one bad pitch all night,” Grissell said. “I’m ecstatic how we played.”

Steffes struck out eight and did not issue a walk.

“I was really feeling it today,” Steffes said.

Oliva Poulin hit a two-run single in the bottom of the first to give Winona a quick 2-0 lead and the Winhawks never trailed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That gave us confidence,” Steffes said. “And I think when we have confidence we relax and play a better game. And it helps me know that my team can score for me, and they back me up on defense every single time.”

Poulin had a bunt single that helped lead to Winona's other two runs in the fifth. After she bunted the ball with two runners on, the KoMets had a throwing error and both runners came around to score.

K-M pitcher Libby Maxson also pitched a stellar game. She allowed five hits and all four runs she allowed were unearned.

“They put up a heck of a game and their pitcher threw outstanding, too,” Grissell said.

Winona had beaten K-M (16-7) 7-0 during the regular season.

The Winhawks will play in the Class AAA state tournament next week in North Mankato.

Winona 4, Kasson-Mantorville 1

Kasson-Mantorville#000#100#0#—#1#3#2

Winona#200#020#x#—#4#5#0

No. 3 Kasson-Mantorville: Abby Zahn 1-for-3; Calleigh Richards 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI; Libby Maxson 1-for-3 1 R. Pitchers: LIbby Maxson (LP) 6 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K.

No. 1 Winona: Ava Hamsund 1-for-3; Alma Johnson 1-for-2; Olivia Poulin 2-for-3, 2 RBI; Makayla Steffes 1 R; Macy McNally 1 R; Grace Fricke 1-for-1, 2 R. Pitchers: Makayla Steffes (WP) 7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 8 K.

ADVERTISEMENT

Winona beats Kasson-Mantorville 4-1 to capture Section 1AAA softball championship. pic.twitter.com/cMOsifClKJ — Guy N. Limbeck (@PBglimbeck) June 3, 2022