Sports Prep

Winona slams Byron 8-0 in Section 1AAA softball title game to earn third straight state berth

Ava Hamsund threw a six-hit shutout and Makayla Steffes sealed the victory with a grand slam in the eighth inning as the top-seeded Winhawks beat Byron for the third time this season.

Winona, Byron Section 1AAA softball championships
Winona celebrates after defeating Byron 8-0 in a Section 1AAA softball championship game on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Today at 8:57 PM

This article will be updated later tonight with additional information and quotes.

AUSTIN — The Winona softball team is used to pressure and expectations. That's what winning can do, but the Winhawks have met nearly every challenged they have faced the past three seasons.

Winona, ranked No. 2 in the state in Class AAA, climbed back to the top of the Section 1AAA mountain on Thursday as it defeated Byron 8-0 in the section title game at Todd Park. The Winhawks have now claimed three straight section titles.

"We've had so much pressure on us and the kids have handled it so well," Winona coach Mitch Grossell said. "They've been doing this for a couple of years now and they're used to the pressure and it doesn't really affect them too much."

Senior left-hander Ava Hamsund tossed a six-hit shutout for the Winhawks, the second time she has blanked Byron this season.

The No. 1-seeded Winona (20-2) played a strong defensive game and on offense the Winhawks took advantage of six Byron errors.

Senior Makayla Steffes had pitched Winona past Byron 5-3 in the winner's bracket semifinals. On Thursday, Steffes made on run-saving play at shortstop and also had the biggest hit of the game. She belted a grand slam in the bottom of the sixth inning to double Winona's lead to 8-0.

No. 2 seed Byron finishes the season 16-6 with half of its losses coming to Winona.

Winona now advances to the Class AAA state tournament next week in North Mankato. The Winhawks lost in the state title game each of the past two seasons.

Winona 8, Byron 0
Byron#000#000#0#—#0#6#6
Winona#004#004#x#—#8#9#0
No. 2 Byron: Emma Kramer 1-for-3, 1 2B; Lindsey Schultz 1-for-3; Mia Borowski 2-for-3; Talli Behrens 1-for-3; Kaydence Fjerstad 1-for-3. Pitcher: Macy Borowski (LP) 6 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 7 K.
No. 1 Winona: Ava Hamsund 1 R; Olivia Poulin 2-for-4, 1 2B; Gracyn Hamernik 1-for-3, 1 R; Makayla Steffes 1-for-4, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 1 R; Macy McNally 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 R; Mackenzi Simmons 1-for-4, 1 R; Reese Nissalke 1-for-3, 1 R; Jillian Fitzgerald 1 R; Avery Engbrecht 1-for-3, 1 R. Pitchers: Ava Hamsund (WP) 7 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K.

Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
