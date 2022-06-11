Winona thrower Duellman closes in style

ST. MICHAEL — Sounds like Tom Sawyer Jr. has pretty much everything covered when it comes to coaching his shot put and discus throwers at Winona.

At least Mandy Duellman sure thinks so.

“He not only cares about the physical part of you, but the mental part,” Duellman said. “He’s always been there for me, the last four years. He’s helped build me and never doubted me.”

Duellman made all of that support, combined with her own talent, pay off in a big way on Saturday in the Class AA state track-and-field meet at St. Michael-Albertville. The senior did it by heaving the shot put farther than she’d ever done before, 39 feet, 3 3/4 inches.

That was enough to land her a state championship, and comfortably. Second place went to Rock Ridge’s Sydney Fitgerald, with her 37-11 3/4 throw.

This was Duellman’s first time performing at state. But that didn’t do a thing to stifle her confidence.

“Ever since the section meet (when she threw the shot put 37-11 3/4), I’ve been telling myself that I can get it, that I can be a state champion,” Duellman said. “I have the ability and I’ve got an entire support system. I woke up this morning knowing I could do it.”

Duellman’s best throw a year ago was 36-7.

On Saturday, when she let the shot put go and saw it land near the 40-foot mark, she knew the state title was going to be hers.

As Duellman turned around and saw her cheering family, coaches and friends, she couldn't help but be overcome.

“I started crying,” she said. “I was so grateful.”

• Duellman's teammate Shay Berlin-Burns was ninth in the shot put (34-10 3/4). Berlin-Burns was second in the discus on Friday.

Halder finishes 2nd in the 400

Paige Halder is one of the most up-and-coming track-and-field athletes in the state.

A Byron sophomore, she entered the state meet with one thing on her mind, to win a state title.

She looked like she was going to get that done in the 400, having built a lead starting around the 300-meter mark. However, in the final 10 meters another young star caught her and passed her, St. Paul Highland Park freshman Ellie Moore. Moore was timed in 57.61, Halder in 58.01.

As pleased as Halder was to take home a second-place medal, she couldn’t help but feel some disappointment, too. One day before, in the preliminaries, she’d run a 57.61. Had she done that Saturday, she’d have won a state title.

“I’m proud that I made it to state,” Halder said. “But I’m not really happy that I got second. But now looking ahead, I’m excited about what I can put into practices and I’m excited to see what our relays can do (in future years). We’re losing Olivia Amundson (to graduation), so we’ll see what some seventh- and eighth-graders can do.”

Halder was also in the 200 final and the 4x200 relay Saturday. Exhausted from having already given everything she could in the 400, Halder settled for ninth in the 200 with a 26.68 time that was well below her best. The Byron 4x200 team of Amundson, Lilah Kurke, Halder and Carly Halder landed seventh in 1:46.09.

In the 100, Amundson managed a ninth place, in 12.91.

Stewratville High School's Haylie Strum jumps a hurdle in the girls 300 low-hurdles during the Class AA State Track and Field Finals at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Strum finished fifth with a final time of 45.48. Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bullet

Strum gets a 4th and a 5th

Stewartville junior Haylie Strum had a fourth- and a fifth-place on Saturday. Strum combined with Taylor Klement, Avery Spencer and Audrey Shindelar to run the 4x400 in 4:04.40 for fourth. The fifth place came in the 300 hurdles, where she was clocked in 45.48.

The 4:04.40 and the 45.48 were both better than their preliminary marks from Friday.

Red Wing High School's Nora Hanson runs in the girls 1,600 during the Class AA State Track and Field Finals at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Hanson finished 17th with a final time of 5:34.38. Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bullet

Complete results: https://results.wayzatatiming.com/meets/17032