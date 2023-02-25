99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Winona/Winona Cotter lands fourth in state gymnastics meet

Winona/Winona Cotter managed a 139.025 score at the state gymnastics meet, leaving the Winhawks in fourth place overall.

Section 1A Gymnastics
Winona/Cotter's Natayla Franz performs her vault routine during the Section 1A championships on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at Winona Middle School.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
February 24, 2023 08:41 PM

ST. PAUL — Winona/Winona Cotter finished fourth in the Class A state gymnastics meet on Friday at Roy Wilkins Auditorium, ending with a team total of 139.025 points.

It was the Winhawks’ first trip to state as a team since 2006.

The winning team was Detroit Lakes, with a 146.150 total. Mankato West was second (143.574) and Worthington third (140.375).

The Winhawks' best event was floor exercise. There, they had a 36.475 cumulative score. Nevaeh Mitchell led the way with a 9.225 score. Savannah Gabel scored a 9.125, Natalya Franz a 9.100 and Ashlie Kronebusch a 9.025.

On vault, Franz scored a 9.375 and Gabel a 9.000.

Winona/Winona Cotter’s cumulative score there was 35.925. It managed a 34.125 on the uneven parallel bars and a 32.500 on balance beam.

By Staff reports
