Winona's Keller headed to state golf meet; Rochester's Bogenrief, Meyer narrowly miss

CANNON FALLS — The bad news for Mayo’s Avery Meyer, and John Marshall’s Claire Bogenrief is that they came very close to qualifying for the Class AAA girls golf state meet, but narrowly missed out.

The good news: Both of them will get another shot at qualifying next year, with two of the golfers who finished ahead of them in this week's section meet set to graduate this spring.

Bogenrief, a sophomore at JM, followed her first-round 90 with an 87 in Thursday’s final round at Cannon Golf Club, to finish the 36-hole Section 1AAA meet at 177. Mayo’s Meyer, a junior, shot a final-round 95 on Thursday after opening with an 83 on Tuesday, to finish at 178.

Bogenrief finished in a tie for eighth place, three shots back of Winona High junior Marin Keller, who earned the final individual qualifying spot to the Class AAA state meet out of Section 1. Meyer finished four shots back, in 10th place.

JM senior Ava Fevold also challenged for a trip to state; she shot a final-round 89, for a meet total of 179, to tie for 11th place. The Rockets also placed fourth as a team (380-380–760), with junior Bailey Glandon (91-101–192) in a tie for 22nd place and eighth-grader Cate Bogenrief (114-103–217) in 40th place in a meet that started with 72 golfers.

More notes and highlights from the final round of the Section 1AAA girls golf meet:

The champs

• Lakeville South captured the team championship, with three players finishing in the top eight — runner-up Jovie Ordal (76-84–160), senior Quinn Benolken (third place, 78-85–163) and senior Allison Loer (eighth, 79-98–177). The Cougars’ fourth scorer is also a senior, Ava Ernst (18th, 88-99–187). South finished with a team total of 684 to beat runner-up Northfield by 22 shots.

• Northfield junior Emerson Garlie is the Section 1AAA medalist, shooting 76-79–155. She beat South’s Ordal by five shots, while Benolken was eight strokes back. No other player in the field was within 12 strokes of Garlie, who made four total birdies and 21 pars over the 36-hole meet. She led wire-to-wire, having shared the first-round lead with Ordal.

State-bound

• The top five finishers not on the championship team also qualify for state. In addition to Garlie, the other individual state-meet qualifiers from Section 1AAA are Albert Lea seniors Alyssa Jensen (fourth place, 80-88–168) and Whitney Mullenbach (fifth, 86-83–169), Owatonna freshman Carmen Jirele (sixth, 87-86–173) and Winona junior Marin Keller (81-93–174).

Highlights

• Keller battled to save her state-meet spot. After an opening-round 81 that included a pair of birdies, the Winhawks standout shot 93 Thursday, the 12th-best round of the day. She had no birdies and just four pars in the final round, but battled to hold off Claire Bogenrief and Meyer. Keller placed eighth in the section last year, missing state by four shots.

Century's Briar Daire tees off during a girls golf invitational on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota. Daire was Century's top finisher at this week's Section 1AAA golf meet. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

• Century’s top finisher was junior Briar Daire, who placed 26th overall (101-94–195). Her final-round 94 tied for the 14th-best round of the day Thursday. She made two pars and 11 bogeys in the round.

• Bogenrief had the sixth-best round of the day Thursday, an 87 that included two birdies on par-3s, and five pars.

• Owatonna (383-383–766) and Farmington (367-399–766) tied for fifth in the team standings, while Austin (386-405–791) placed seventh. The Packers were led by eighth-grader Ailani Thiravong (89-93–182), who placed 14th overall.

Scoreboard

TEAM TOTALS

1. Lakeville South 321-361–682, 2. Northfield 345-359–704, 3. Albert Lea 357-363–720, 4. John Marshall 380-380–760, 5t. Owatonna 383-383–766, 5t. Farmington 367-399–766, 7. Austin 386-405–791.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

(Top 20)

1. Emerson Garlie (Nfld) 76-79–155, 2. Jovie Ordal (LS) 76-84–160, 3. Quinn Benolkin (LS) 78-85–163, 4. Alyssa Jensen (AL) 80-88-168, 5. Whitney Mullenbach (AL) 86-83–169, 6. Carmen Jirele (Owat) 87-86–173, 7. Marin Keller (Win) 81-93–174, 8t. Allison Loer (LS) 79-98–177, 8t. Claire Bogenrief (JM) 90-87–177, 10. Avery Meyer (Mayo) 83-95–178,

11t. Annika Johnson (Nfld) 87-92–179, 11t. Ava Fevold (JM) 90-89–179, 13. Ashlyn Berven (AL) 90-90–180, 14. Ailani Thiravong (Aust) 89-93–182, 15t. Karina Johnson (Nfld) 89-94–183, 15t. Paige Thompson (Owat) 91-92–183, 17. Kailey Watson (Farm) 89-97–186, 18t. Marie Labenski (Nfld) 93-94–187, 18t. Ava Ernst (LS) 88-99–187, 20. Charlotte Benolkin (LS) 94-94–188.