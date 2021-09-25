SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Winona's Timm is 2-for-2 at Fall Jamboree after Friday's feature win at Deer Creek

Jake Timm, a 24-year-old from Winona, won his second consecutive feature at the Featherlite Fall Jamboree on Friday and could sweep the Jamboree with a win Saturday.

092421.JAMBOREE.TIMM.jpg
Winona's Jake Timm, second from left, captured his second consecutive feature at the Featherlite Fall Jamboree on Friday. He'll go for a sweep of the Jamboree on Saturday. Contributed / United States Modified Touring Series
By Post Bulletin staff
September 25, 2021 12:36 AM
Share

SPRING VALLEY — With two nights in the books at the Deer Creek Speedway, Jake Timm has two victories in the 23rd Annual Featherlite Fall Jamboree following an exciting main event Saturday night for the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s.

In his first time behind the wheel of a dirt modified in 2021, two-time USMTS national champ Ryan Gustin started on the pole for the 40-lapper but it was his fellow front-row starter Dustin Sorensen who grabbed the lead at the drop of the green flag.

Sorensen, who captured the most recent USMTS checkered flag two weeks ago at The Rev in Monroe, La., saw his reign to be short-lived as Timm slid into the top spot and streaked beneath the flagstand first on the third lap.

Despite four cautions and heavy pressure at times from Sorensen, Jake O’Neil and Tanner Mullens, Timm remained at the front of the star-studded field to score his second win in as many nights and second USMTS victory of his career (Thursday’s show was sanctioned by the USRA).

“We've had a really fast car so I just felt like if I didn’t make any mistakes and didn’t leave the door open for anyone that I’d be alright,” Timm told announcer Bryce Hall in victory lane. “I kind of tried to try to make my car wide for the first couple laps and just keep everyone behind me and set my own pace.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is amazing to be standing here now again. I remember watching dad at this race—like five years old, 6 years old—and just thinking this was the coolest thing in the world. To be up here right now is just it’s awesome.”

Although he never won a USMTS main event, the winner’s father, Bob Timm, is one of the winningest drivers in the history of the Deer Creek Speedway and was twice the winner of Saturday’s Non-Qualifiers Race during the Featherlite Fall Jamboree (2011 and 2013).

The win was worth $5,000 to the 24-year-old from Winona, Minnesota, bringing his two-night earnings to $8,000. With a win on Saturday, Timm would match the performance by Jason Hughes in 2015 when he won all three nights of the Featherlite Fall Jamboree.

Mullens came on strong late in the race and garnered the runner-up spot while Sorensen, Rodney Sanders and Al Hejna completed the top five. Dereck Ramirez, 24th-starting Zack VanderBeek, 20th-starting Tyler Wolff, Lucas Schott and Dan Ebert were sixth through tenth, respectively.

What could have been an opportunity for Jake O’Neil to narrow the gap between himself and the points leader, Ramirez, took a backwards slide with seven laps to go when O’Neil slowed on the front-stretch with a right-front tire problem while battling for second place. He wound up 15th.

One more for the road: The 23rd Featherlite Fall Jamboree concludes Saturday with the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s taking center stage in a $10,000-to-win spectacular while USRA B-Mods will be racing for $1,300 to win.

FEATHERLITE FALL JAMOBREE: Friday's complete results

Related Topics: MOTORSPORTSDEER CREEK SPEEDWAY
What to read next
Boys Hockey Leaders.png
Prep
Boys hockey scoring leaders as of Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
January 05, 2022 02:17 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Girls Hockey Leaders.png
Prep
Girls hockey scoring leaders as of Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
January 05, 2022 01:26 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Swimming Results Scores graphic
Prep
Boys swimming and diving results for Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.
January 04, 2022 10:53 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Hockey graphic
Prep
Tuesday's girls hockey: Dodge County rallies, but edged by Lakeville North in OT
A scoreboard of girls hockey games.
January 04, 2022 10:50 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports