Winona's Timm is 2-for-2 at Fall Jamboree after Friday's feature win at Deer Creek

SPRING VALLEY — With two nights in the books at the Deer Creek Speedway, Jake Timm has two victories in the 23rd Annual Featherlite Fall Jamboree following an exciting main event Saturday night for the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s.

In his first time behind the wheel of a dirt modified in 2021, two-time USMTS national champ Ryan Gustin started on the pole for the 40-lapper but it was his fellow front-row starter Dustin Sorensen who grabbed the lead at the drop of the green flag.

Sorensen, who captured the most recent USMTS checkered flag two weeks ago at The Rev in Monroe, La., saw his reign to be short-lived as Timm slid into the top spot and streaked beneath the flagstand first on the third lap.

Despite four cautions and heavy pressure at times from Sorensen, Jake O’Neil and Tanner Mullens, Timm remained at the front of the star-studded field to score his second win in as many nights and second USMTS victory of his career (Thursday’s show was sanctioned by the USRA).

“We've had a really fast car so I just felt like if I didn’t make any mistakes and didn’t leave the door open for anyone that I’d be alright,” Timm told announcer Bryce Hall in victory lane. “I kind of tried to try to make my car wide for the first couple laps and just keep everyone behind me and set my own pace.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is amazing to be standing here now again. I remember watching dad at this race—like five years old, 6 years old—and just thinking this was the coolest thing in the world. To be up here right now is just it’s awesome.”

Although he never won a USMTS main event, the winner’s father, Bob Timm, is one of the winningest drivers in the history of the Deer Creek Speedway and was twice the winner of Saturday’s Non-Qualifiers Race during the Featherlite Fall Jamboree (2011 and 2013).

The win was worth $5,000 to the 24-year-old from Winona, Minnesota, bringing his two-night earnings to $8,000. With a win on Saturday, Timm would match the performance by Jason Hughes in 2015 when he won all three nights of the Featherlite Fall Jamboree.

Mullens came on strong late in the race and garnered the runner-up spot while Sorensen, Rodney Sanders and Al Hejna completed the top five. Dereck Ramirez, 24th-starting Zack VanderBeek, 20th-starting Tyler Wolff, Lucas Schott and Dan Ebert were sixth through tenth, respectively.

What could have been an opportunity for Jake O’Neil to narrow the gap between himself and the points leader, Ramirez, took a backwards slide with seven laps to go when O’Neil slowed on the front-stretch with a right-front tire problem while battling for second place. He wound up 15th.

One more for the road: The 23rd Featherlite Fall Jamboree concludes Saturday with the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s taking center stage in a $10,000-to-win spectacular while USRA B-Mods will be racing for $1,300 to win.

FEATHERLITE FALL JAMOBREE: Friday's complete results