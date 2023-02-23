'Wise Guys' hope to help Mayo hockey team on a deep playoff run

Matt Notermann calls Matthew Siems and Jacob Brown thinkers.

The senior linemates on the Rochester Mayo boys hockey team constantly study the game and study their own games.

It’s paid off nicely for the senior-led Spartans, who are 18-5-2 and take the No. 2 seed into the Section 1AA quarterfinals Thursday night, when they’re scheduled to host rival and No. 7 seed John Marshall at 7 p.m. at Graham Arena I.

Along with center and fellow senior Mason Leimbek, Brown and Siems often seem to be a step ahead of their opponents.

You could call ’em the Spartans’ Wise Guys.

“Siems and Brownie are both high-IQ guys who communicate and play really fast,” said Notermann, Mayo’s third-year head coach. “Those two are far and away our two best penalty killers and they understand and execute and work well together.”

Siems and Brown are part of a 12-player senior class for the Spartans, all of whom lead in a different way. Siems and Brown are both capable of scoring — Brown with 12 goals and 30 points; Siems with eight goals and 18 points — but their biggest value to the team doesn’t show up on the stat sheet.

Matthew Siems (right) celebrates with teammates after a first-period goal against Hastings last season at Graham Arena. Post Bulletin file photo

“Siems is probably one of the best students of the game we have,” Notermann said. “He’s the information seeker, constantly asking questions, constantly seeking more. He has a work ethic that is fantastic.

“When you give him something to work on, he’ll be out there before practice working on it, then two months later he’ll ask you about it again. He’s still working on it and thinking about it. He doesn’t shy away from the areas he needs to work on and that’s why he’s continued to get better and better.”

Siems, Brown and Leimbek connected on perhaps Mayo’s biggest goal of the season so far.

It occurred on Feb. 2 at Graham Arena, against Lakeville North — a team that has been a thorn in the side of Rochester teams for more than a decade — with the clock ticking down toward the final six minutes of the third period and the score tied 3-3.

Leimbek called a set play on a faceoff in North’s end.

“Mason called the play and got a big faceoff win,” Siems said. “Jacob gave me an awesome pass on that play — it could have been anybody in that position. I was just happy we got the win.”

Siems converted that pass, with 6:05 remaining in the game for the game-winning goal, lifting Mayo to its first win against North in 14 years. Brown added an empty-net goal in the final minute, with an assist from Leimbek. That victory likely secured the No. 2 seed in the section for Mayo.

“They all are really good about celebrating the team’s success over their own individual success,” Notermann said of the Spartans. “(Siems), at the beginning of the year, he was our third-line, defensive center. We moved him onto a wing with Mason and Brownie. … That’s why I’m always so proud of (Siems). He understands that when we do things like that, it’s for the betterment of the team. He’ll selflessly do it.

“... He’ll always say ‘if you think that’s what’s best coach, I’ll do it.’”

Rochester Mayo senior Mason Leimbek (20) is one of the best 200-foot centers in the Big Nine Conference and Section 1AA. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Leimbek is one of the best — if not the best — 200-foot centers in the Big Nine, and Brown is a cool-under-fire jack-of-all-trades who can be called on to play whatever role is needed in the moment, be it power play, penalty kill or five-on-five.

“We’re pretty good at moving the puck together and finding each other to create those opportunities,” Brown said. “Mason is so good on the defensive end and in the offensive end he wins a lot of draws which allows us to set up plays and it makes us more efficient.”

Brown has been one of Mayo’s most consistent players and scorers over the past month. He enters the postseason on a seven-game point streak in which he’s recorded six goals and 12 points. He’s also shown an ability to produce points in bunches; he had a five-point game against Red Wing in mid-December, recorded a hat trick against Austin in late January and had three points in the win against Lakeville North.

“He’s really good when he’s moving his feet,” Notermann said. “He’s a quick player, really pesky, gets after defensemen and causes a lot of turnovers. He’s one of those guys who has, in the moment — in the big moments — he has the moxie and the ‘cool’ gene in him, where he can breathe easily and bury the puck.

“He doesn’t seem to get nervous; he’s a pretty clutch kid. “He’s shown that if you give him chances, you’re going to pay for it.”

The Spartans — with a deep group of skilled, veteran players — have attempted to build this season toward making a deep playoff push. They remember the 6-0 loss to Lakeville South in the Section 1AA semifinals last season. If they’re to get a rematch with South this year, it’ll be in the section championship.

But Mayo is also refusing to look past its first playoff game. Standing in its way is its oldest rival, a John Marshall team that won 5-3 in the rivals’ lone meeting so far this season, back on Jan. 14. The Spartans and Rockets will meet for the 128th time on Thursday night, but for just the 10th time in the playoffs.

“Watching video, there were times (in the loss to JM) that we didn’t the right way,” Notermann said. “I’m glad in this scenario they beat us in that game because our boys realize now that JM has guys on their team who … they’re all here to win and in a competitive spirit, they don’t feel bad that they beat us.”

Mayo's Wise Guys

