With a chip on its shoulder, St. Charles confident heading into state tournament

St. Charles was favored to return to the state softball tournament a year ago, but eventual state champion Chatfield ruined those plans. It has led to a motivated group of Saints this season.

St. Charles, Dover-Eyota Section 1AA softball championships
St. Charles’ Mya Omdahl, left, Lauryn Delger, and Grace Buringa (9) celebrate after Buringa brings in the game winning run during a Section 1AA softball championship game against Dover-Eyota on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Today at 5:30 AM

ST. CHARLES — Entering the Section 1AA tournament a year ago, many thought the St. Charles High School softball team was the favorite.

After all, the Saints returned the bulk of a roster that had made history in 2021, making the program’s first-ever state tournament appearance.

Yet, at the end of the day it was not the Saints who were bound for Caswell Park and the 2022 state tournament.

St. Charles, Dover-Eyota Section 1AA softball championships
St. Charles and Koeppel nearly perfect; Saints surge past Dover-Eyota for Section 1AA title
St. Charles pitcher Koeppel allowed just one walk in five hitless innings, while the Saints offense finished with 10 runs on 12 hits to earn the progam's second state tournament berth.
June 02, 2023 05:16 AM
By  Alex VandenHouten

Instead, top-seeded St. Charles fell to Chatfield in the East Sub-Section championship game, and after beating Winona Cotter, was eliminated by Zumbrota-Mazeppa 5-4.

It was a gut punch for a Saints team that was the state runner-up in 2021.

“Getting out right away at sections was devastating for us,” standout ace Brenna Koeppel said.

But perhaps, the painful sting of coming up short was a blessing in disguise.

It wasn’t often this season that an inning, an out, or even a pitch went by in which the Saints weren’t thinking about that bitter taste of not making it to last year’s state tournament. It gave them a mighty chip on their shoulder entering this year’s postseason — where they were once again the top seed.

“After last year's loss in subsections we knew we wanted to come back here and just wanted to prove that we are the team to beat,” junior shortstop Mya Omdahl said.

The Saints were able to do just that.

St. Charles ran roughshod through the Section 1AA field, outscoring opponents 34-7 across five Section 1AA playoff contests. That included a 10-0 win against Dover-Eyota in the Section 1AA championship game, in which Koeppel tossed a no-hitter with the only blemish being a first-inning walk. Koeppel has been great all season, but it’s been the Saints’ potent offense that has continued to impress. Few batting orders can offer the depth one through nine that the Saints do.

St. Charles, Dover-Eyota Section 1AA softball championships
Photos: St. Charles, Dover-Eyota Section 1AA softball championship on June 1, 2023
St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0 in a Section 1AA softball championship game on Thursday, May 31, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin.
June 01, 2023 10:26 PM
By  Traci Westcott

“They're a really good team,” Winona Cotter coach Pat Bowlin said after the Saints beat the Ramblers 6-2 for the Sub-Section title. “I mean, we saw their defense, but also, they're strong in the order throughout. Their top four or five are really really good. It's a tough gauntlet to get through, quite honestly.”

That offense and an ace in Koeppel, who has a sub-1.00 ERA, has the Saints (23-2) in a confident spot entering Thursday’s state tournament where they were given the No. 2 seed. They will take on unseeded and Section 5AA champion Watertown-Mayer (17-9) at 11:15 a.m. Thursday on Field 5 at Caswell Park. W-M is making its third state appearance and first since 2007.

“The mindset is in a pretty good spot right now,” coach Adam Gust said last week. “As we get into (this) week, we'll refocus. Now we have a new goal. Let's go and compete, whoever we're playing, let's go and compete. That's going to be the thing, because every team is good up there. Every team is going to be competitive.”

Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
Alex VandenHouten has been a sports reporter at the Post Bulletin since Sept. 2021. He loves to go hiking, biking, snowshoeing and just simply being outdoors with his wife Olivia. Readers can reach Alex at avandenhouten@postbulletin.com.
