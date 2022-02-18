SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

With a family in need, Byron boys basketball team helps ones of its own

The Byron boys basketball team raised more than $5,000 and donated the money to the family of sophomore guard Tyler Connelly, whose mother, Terrie, is battling cancer.

Connellys receive check from Byron community.jpg
The Byron boys basketball team raised $5,250 recently to donate to the Connelly family. Pictured here are from left to right, Trent DeCook, Tyler Connelly, Terrie Connelly, Brian Connelly and Jaxon Marine. Tyler Connelly is a sophomore starting guard for the Bears and his mother, Terrie, is battling cancer. Brian Connelly is Tyler's father while DeCook and Marine are team captains.
Contributed
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
February 18, 2022 09:00 AM
Even though she has a son starting for the Byron boys basketball team, Terrie Connelly doesn’t get to attend many games.

The 53-year-old mother of three is battling a second stint with cancer and her health makes watching games in person a challenge. But she was on hand on Feb. 8 when Byron hosted Stewartville. The Byron team and community helped make the night a little extra special for the Connelly family as part of National Cancer Prevention Awareness Month.

The Byron team usually does some fundraising to make a donation to the American Cancer Society. But this year — with one of its own families in need — a little extra effort was made, a lot more money was raised and it went to the Connellys.

“We’ve done something in the past but nothing of this volume,” Byron coach Kyle Finney said. “The kids kind of took it and ran with it and had some new ideas to raise some funds.”

In a matter of four days, there were cupcake sales, donations, a jersey raffle and a half-court shootout during halftime of a home game. The Byron team donned "Shooting for a cure" T-shirts as part of the group effort. Finney said the team’s goal was $2,000, but the event raised $5,250.

“It hits home when you’re trying to give to a great cause, but also when it’s one of your own kids and family members,” Finney said. “It’s something we’ve been talking about all year. Losing games is one thing but dealing with a sickness like that is a whole different level.”

Byron Shooting for a Cure.jpeg
The Byron boys basketball team donned "Shooting for a Cure" T-shirts as part of its effort to raise funds for cancer awareness. The team raised $5,250 and donated it to the Connelly family. Sophomore Tyler Connelly (front and center, sixth from the left) is a starting guard for the Bears and his mom, Terrie, is battling cancer.
Contributed photo

The game didn’t go as planned for Byron as the host Bears suffered a 70-45 loss to Stewartville. But afterwards, the Connellys were presented with a check for the entire amount of funds raised.

“It just kind of shows how we’re family and we’ll stick up for each other in bad times,” Byron senior captain Jaxon Marine said.

“We’re extremely grateful, it helps a lot,” Tyler Connelly said. “It’s nice to know people are there for us and supporting us.”

Tyler Connelly mug.jpg
Tyler Connelly

Tyler is a 6-foot guard who has earned a starting spot on the varsity this year as a sophomore. Tyler's father, Brian, attends all of Byron’s games. Tyler said he wishes his mother could attend the contests, but Terrie has been limited to watching most games from home.

She was first diagnosed with cancer about five years ago. After a round of treatment she was cancer free for about two years, but six months ago the cancer returned.

Terrie and Brian Connelly have two older daughters who are currently in college. Tyler doesn’t have his sisters around as much for sibling support, but he does have his basketball teammates.

“Basketball helps a lot,” Tyler Connelly said. “My sisters are off to college right now so it’s just me in the house. So I spend a lot (of time) with my teammates and being with them.”

The Byron team has been a close-knit unit this season. Every home game the players gather for a pancake breakfast, usually at the Marines. Games on Saturdays usually include getting together for breakfast or lunch.

“It’s awesome being close, we love being around each other,” Tyler Connelly said. “It helps on the court because we know each other and know what each other is going to do because we’re around each other all the time.”

Being a tight team also made it an easy decision for the Byron boys squad to put in extra time and effort to raise money for the Connellys.

“It’s a small gift we can give to a family that is obviously going through a very difficult situation,” Finney said.

“I think it just makes everyone feel good to know that we are helping out a teammate like that,” Marine said. “We know it helps Tyler a lot, too, mentally and physically.”

Byron won the Section 1AAA championship a year ago and had high hopes this season with what it thought was a strong returning core. But Isaac Dearborn has missed the season with an ACL injury and Ahjany Lee —who is committed to Division I University of St. Thomas — transferred just prior to the start of the school year.

The Bears have still managed to post a 13-10 record and are optimistic about having a strong section tournament. But even if that doesn’t happen, they will have had a season of team bonding and last memories.

“We’re hoping to make a good playoff run and hopefully Terrie is healthy enough to follow us along that route,” Finney said.

