With a little push from Bemidji, Pine Island set to host all girl high school wrestling tournament

When it was announced that the MSHSL was sanctioning a girls state wrestling tournament starting in 2022, Pine Island wrestling coach Ethan Pierson went straight to athletic director Lisa Myran-Schutte with an idea.

The Panthers should host their own all-girls tournament.

Pierson admitted he wasn’t exactly sure how it was going to work but Mryan-Schutte was 100 percent on board.

Yet, as the MSHSL started to lay the groundwork for what a wrestling season with girls and boys would look like, Pierson began to wonder if it was still an idea worth pursuing this year.

Any all-girls tournament would count as one of the 16 events teams could participate in. And although he and the Panthers were willing to give up an event, Pierson wasn’t sure if other teams would be willing to. Especially, if the other teams only had one or two female wrestlers.

So Pierson and company put the tournament on the back burner for a bit.

That was until Bemidji High School wrestling coach Rance Bahr, who has coached the Lumberjacks since 2009 and recently picked up his 250th career win, gave Pierson the little boost of confidence he needed.

“He reached out to me and really got me reinvigorated into it,” Pierson said. “He was like, ‘No, this is a super good thing. You guys have to do it. I think this is how it works and we’ll be fine. You guys can do it.’ Him reaching out just kind of gave me that extra push.

“I went and looked right at my AD and I went, ‘We can do this. We’ll find a way to move things around and get it done. And I believe if there’s other coaches that truly want girls wrestling to continue into the future and grow it, that they will too.’”

Just like that the 2022 Pine Island girls wrestling tournament was born.

As of Wednesday, more than 105 female wrestlers from 22 teams were signed up for the Saturday event that begins at 10 a.m. at Pine Island High School. Decorah (Iowa) leads the way with 10 wrestlers, followed by Bahr’s Lumberjacks, who are bringing nine.

The weight classes start at 100 pounds with brackets seeing at last eight wrestlers per class. Some will see 12- or even 16-person bracket.

“I was in contact with quite a few coaches that had girls on their team before, but now with having this tournament, there are a lot more coaches that are in contact with me,” Pierson said. “We're able to bounce ideas off of each other, to maybe bring to the state things that we want to see for next year to help take this thing further and improve it even more, as far as at the state level, the section level, things like that.”

Girls wrestling is one of the fastest growing sports in the United States.

Byron senior Grace Pereda, back left, wrestles junior Rachel Fode, alongside 7th-grader Hattie Mathre, front left, and junior Ionee Jurrens during wrestling practice Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Byron High School in Byron. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

There was more than a 30% increase in participation nationwide from the 2018-19 season to 2019-20 according to the National Federation of High Schools. That number is expected to rise when the next survey comes out, as there are now 32 states that have sanctioned a girls state wrestling tournament. Of those 32, 26 have been added since 2018.

For area teams and coaches, it's just another chance to grow the sport of wrestling as a whole. So far they are enjoying teaching a fresh demographic.

"It’s been fun,” said Byron coach Ryan Radke, who has five girls out for wrestling this season. “It's been invigorating or energizing to kind of work with some people that are smart, intellectual, but they have no preconceived notion of what wrestling is. So they really are like sponges.

"Girls are — they're a little bit more mature than boys are as far as brain capacity and everything else. So it's just, it's different. It's like trying to teach a third grader wrestling but with the brain capacity of an adult."