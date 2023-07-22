6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

With 'chip' on their shoulder, Redhawks roll to Division I SubState 1championship in Legion baseball

The Rochester Redhawks, the No. 6 seed, beat No. 3 Winona 13-7 in the Division I SubState 1championship in American Legion play to earn a state berth.

072223-Redhawks v Winona Legion Substate Final
Lincoln Majerus of the Rochester Redhawks celebrates with a crane pose after hitting a double during the championship game of the Division I SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Winona LeJetz on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester. The Redhawks claimed the division championship with a 13-7 victory.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Today at 3:01 PM

This article will be updated later today with additional information, quotes and photos.

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Redhawks American Legion baseball team had a state tournament berth secured even before play began in the Division I SubState 1 tournament. But being a token entry in the tournament wasn't what the Redhawks had in mind.

The Redhawks powered their way into the American Legion state tournament on Saturday as they rolled past Winona 13-7 in the Division I SubState 1 championship at Massey Field. The Redhawks, who were just the No. 6 tournament seed, did not lose a single game in the tournament.

“I think the big thing is, we came in as the sixth seed, but we knew we were the best team in the tournament,” Redhawks outfielder Mason Leimbek said. “That was a little chip on our shoulder, people thinking we’re not the best team here and then we go out and do that.”

The Redhawks are the host of next week's state Division I state tournament and had a guaranteed spot in the field. But they didn’t want to be in the state tournament just because they were the host team.

“That’s not the path we wanted to take,” coach Tom Senne said. “This is a team that knows how to win and they know how to handle these high-pressure situations in these tournaments. They’ve been doing it all year and it’s been fun to watch them.”

The Redhawks, made up of players from Mayo High School, were highly ranked heading into the American Legion season. They overcame a slow start, but we still the No. 6 seed in Division I SubState 1.

And those early struggles are well in the past for the Redhawks. With Saturday's win, Rochester has won 15 of its past 16 games.

“We had a tough start at the start of the season just because we had a lot of new guys,” Leimbek said. “But once they got experience and we started to come together as a team, we’re almost unbeatable now.”

Kyle Prindle and Lincoln Majerus were both 3-for-4 with three runs scored on Saturday and Prindle drove in two runs. Leimbek was 2-for-4 and his three-run double in a six-run sixth inning put the Redhawks up 13-5.

The Redhawks earn their first state berth since 2014.

Winona (19-7), the No. 3 seed, also earns a state berth as the division runner-up since the Redhawks had the automatic berth.

Play in the state tournament in Rochester begins next week.

Redhawks 13, Winona 7
Winona#030#020#2#—#7#8#3
Redhawks#104#116#x#—#13#14#1
No. 3 Winona: Ethan Merchlewitz 2-for-3, 3 RBI, 1 R; Jon Going 1-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI; Cody Hundorf 2-for-3, 1 R; Tyler Kelner 1-for-4, 1 RBI; Carson Jones 2-for-3, 1 R. Pitchers: Marcus Winter (LP) 4 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 1 K; Carter Shields 2 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.
No. 6 Rochester Redhawks: Kyle Prindle 3-for-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 3 R; Kasey Carlson 1 RBI; Sam Hruska 2-for-2, 2 RBI, 1 R; Mason Leimbek 2-for-4, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R; Carson Beavers 1-for-3, 2 R; Alex Sadowy 2-for-4, 2 RBI; Kyle Leopold 1-for-4, 2 R; Lincoln Majerus 3-for-4, 1 2B, 3 R. Pitchers: Connor Dahl 2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 K; Sam Hruska (WP) 3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K; Kyle Prindle 2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K.

Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
