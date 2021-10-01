With mix of vets, newcomers, Grizzlies look like a title contender again

The Rochester Grizzlies have become one of the top franchises in the North American 3 Hockey League in a short time. In just their third season as a franchise, the Grizzlies reached the NA3HL's postseason championship tournament, the Fraser Cup, advancing to the championship game, where they fell to the North Iowa Bulls.

Nine players are back to help the Grizzlies make another run at a title. Those veterans are joined by more than a dozen talented. newcomers.

So, just who are these 2021-22 Rochester Grizzlies? Here's a player-by-player look at the roster, as it stands heading into tonight's 7:05 p.m. home opener against the Peoria (Ill.) Mustangs at the Rochester Recreation Center:

Goaltenders

• Kaleb Bents (6-0, 215; St. Croix Falls, Wis.): Bents comes to Rochester from the Somerset (Wis.) High School team. He played every minute in goal for the Spartans last season, when he went 15-12-1 with a 2.29 goals-against average, a .920 save percentage and 4 shutouts. He helped Somerset reach the state tournament. He has played in one game so far for the Grizzlies, stopping 32 of 34 shots in a win at Oregon (Wis.) on Sept. 18.

• Lucas Henderson (5-11, 165; Lansing, Mich.): Henderson, 19, played for the Soo Indians 18U AAA team last season, going 2-3-2 with a 3.10 goals-against average. The prior season, he was 11-1-0, with a 1.48 GAA and a .932 save pct. at Lumen Christi Catholic High School in Jackson, Mich., approximately 80 miles west of Detroit.

• Zach Wiese (5-10, 210; Owatonna): Wiese might have been the best backup goalie in the NA3HL last season. He was more of a 1B to Shane Soderwall's 1A, than he was a No. 2 goalie. Wiese went 13-3-1 with a 1.83 GAA and a .920 save percentage. He's the Grizzlies' clear-cut No. 1 to start this season. As a senior at Owatonna High in 2019-20, Wiese was 17-6-0 with a 1.82 GAA, a .910 save pct. and 3 shutouts. He had a 32-19-3 record in three seasons on the Huskies' varsity.

Defensemen

• Blake Arneson (5-10, 190; Red Wing): The 19-year-old left-shot 'D' from Red Wing is back with the Grizzlies after playing five games early this season with the Jamestown (N.Y.) Rebels of the NAHL. Arneson was arguably the Grizzlies' best defenseman down the stretch last season, helping the team reach the Fraser Cup Final. He is nearly a point-per-game player from the blue line, having recorded 18 points in 20 games last year in Rochester. He has played in 44 career NAHL games, with five different teams, but said he was his most comfortable being part of the Grizzlies' organization.

• Jameson Folden (6-0, 180; Brainerd): Folden was the Grizzlies' first round NA3HL Draft pick in April of 2020 (21st overall), after he recorded 22 points in 68 games over two seasons with the Rocky Mountain Roughriders AAA program in Colorado. Folden had three assists and a plus-6 plus/minus rating in 21 games with the Grizzlies last season. He has played in all three games for Rochester so far this season and recorded his first point of the year in Monday's 4-3 win at Milwaukee.

• Jacob Gunderson (6-0, 150; Lakeville): A former Lakeville South standout, Gunderson had 21 points over part or all of three varsity seasons with the Cougars. He also played for the Minnesota Magicians (Richfield) AAA program for three years. The 18-year-old right-shot defenseman and NA3HL rookie has one point in two games with the Grizzlies so far this year.

• Jake Laurila (5-9, 175; Milwaukee): The 19-year-old Laurila, who grew up in Milwaukee, has the potential to be the Grizzlies' top defenseman. He will likely be expected to eat a lot of ice time and play in all situations, from five-on-five to the power play and the penalty kill. While he is a bit undersized by today's standard for defensemen, Laurila has the ability to control the flow of the game by possessing the puck, making smart decisions and moving it from end to end when needed by taking advantage of his outstanding skating ability. He played the past four seasons in the Milwaukee Jr. Admirals AAA Midget program, including the past two seasons at the 18U level, where produced 59 points in 132 games. Laurila has a goal and an assist through three games this season.

• Dawson McLaughlin (6-2, 185; Eyota): Perhaps and underrated signing by the Grizzlies, McLaughlin was a big part of the turnaround of the Rochester Lourdes boys high school team last winter. He had 19 points in 17 games for the Eagles, who went winless in his junior season of 2019-20, but rebounded to go 11-6-1 in a pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season. McLaughlin was pursued by multiple NA3HL teams and chose to stay home.

• Logan Schwartzhoff (6-3, 215; Woodbury): Schwartzhoff has great size and can make life miserable on opposing forwards in front of the Grizzlies' net. The 18-year-old former Woodbury High blueliner had five points in 19 games for the Royals last season. He's a player whose value won't always show on the scoresheet, but he's been an important part of the Grizzlies' defensive corps already this season, having played in all three of their games.

• Matthew Shaw (6-0, 185; White Lake, Mich.): Shaw is another puck-moving, offense-creating, versatile blue-liner for the Grizzlies. The White Lake, Mich., native, who turned 19 in July, spent last season with the Florida Jr. Blades in the USPHL. He showed his combination of skill and physicality with the Blades, scoring nine goals and adding 10 assists, while racking up 66 penalty minutes in 25 games. "He's a guy we'll lean on a lot during the year," Grizzlies head coach Chris Ratzloff said.

• Mason Thingvold (6-4, 195; Grand Forks, N.D.): One of four returning defensemen this season for the Grizzlies, Thingvold is a valuable and versatile piece of this season's team. He transitioned form forward to defense a year ago and logged valuable ice time for Rochester down the stretch as it secured the Central Division regular season and postseason titles. Thingvold had 19 points in 38 games as a rookie, after playing on a North Dakota high school state championship team at Grand Forks Red River as a senior. He's a valuable teammate not only on the ice, but as part of the Grizzlies' leadership group in the locker room.

• Ian Vannelli (6-0, 185; Apple Valley): The big, mobile, 18-year-old left-shot defenseman is back in Rochester after spending part of last season with the Grizzlies. The former Apple Valley High School standout adds another big body -- and skill -- to the Grizzlies' group of blue-liners. He comes from a hockey family -- his sister Laura was the Rochester Lourdes' girls head coach last season, while his cousin Tommy played for the U.S. National Team Development Program and later played professionally for three seasons.

• Per Waage (6-2, 180; Plymouth): Another of the Grizzlies' veterans, Waage is yet another big body and a player with scoring ability on the back-end. The coaching staff likes his confidence as a second-year guy, and Waage already has two points through three games. He had three points in 19 games last season. The 19-year-old right-shot d-man played his high school hockey at Wayzata, where he had 14 points over his two seasons.

Forwards



• Kyle Bauer (5-11, 165; Hastings): The Hastings native looked sharp in the Austin Bruins' tryout camp back in August and, though he didn't make the roster of the NAHL club, he impressed not only the Bruins' coaches, but the Grizzlies' coaches, too. Bauer, who is expected to step right into a top-line role in Rochester, played three seasons for Hastings' varsity team and had 35 points in 45 games over his past two seasons. The 5-foot-11, 165-pound Bauer played with the Bruins in a pair of preseason games in September.

• Max Breon (6-0, 165; Wayzata): A graduate of the Blake School in Minneapolis, Breon is a well-traveled hockey player. The right-shot forward played two years of high school hockey in Texas, from 2016-18, followed by two seasons at Wayzata High (2018-20) before finishing his high school career last season at Blake. He put up 12 points in 18 games for the Bears in 2020-21. Breon is in the mix to be a top-six forward in Rochester, slotting in on the second line with veteran Cole Gibson and fellow newcomer Austin Meers to start the season.

• Kyle Brown (5-10, 175; Saginaw, Mich.): Brown, a left-shot forward, has played in all three games so far this season for the Grizzlies, though he's still searching for his first point of the year. He's one of four returning forwards for Rochester; he put up 8 points in 14 games last season. Brown can score when consistently in a lineup. As a senior at Tri-Valley High in Michigan in 2019-20, Brown scored 35 goals and had 50 points in 24 games.

• Max Clark (5-11, 165; Stockton, Calif.): Clark played in four games a year ago for the Grizzlies, and has played in two of three so far this season. He played for Saint Mary's Prep in California for two seasons before coming to Rochester. He recorded 14 points in 22 games as a high school senior.

• Cole Gibson (5-11, 180; Eagan): Gibson is a leader up front for Rochester, having scored 10 goals and 23 points in the regular season last year. He added four more goals in nine postseason games, including Rochester's lone goal in the Fraser Cup championship game loss to North Iowa. The 20-year-old right-shot forward has been a leader at every level he's played and he's expected to be one for the Grizzlies this year. He wore an "A" as a senior at Eagan High, when he had 11 goals and 19 points in 27 games.

• Adam Johnson (6-0, 170; Mahtomedi): Johnson not only brings a sought-after combination of size, skill and goal-scoring ability, but he brings great leadership abilities to the Grizzlies, too. Johnson played the past three seasons at Mahtomedi High School, leading the Zephyrs in scoring each of the past two seasons. He proved over the past two seasons that he can adjust his game to do what the team needs; in his junior season (2019-20), Johnson led the team in assists (32) and points (49). Last season, as a senior, he was named the team's captain and led it in goals (13) and points (30). The Grizzlies coaches like how Johnson has meshed with Wright and Bauer so far, and that trio will start the season as the team's second line.

• Kolton Kane (5-9, 150; Sioux City, Iowa): Kane excelled in Iowa high school hockey last season, scoring nine goals and 30 points in 23 games for the Sioux City Metros. He's not afraid to play a physical style, either, as he racked up 139 penalty minutes. He spent the previous two seasons with the Sioux Falls Power AAA program, 12 goals, 45 points and 165 penalty minutes in 153 games. Kane has already scored two goals in two games for the Grizzlies this fall.

• Connor Mahony (5-8, 170; Lakeville): The Lakeville native scored a goal in his first game as a Grizzly on Monday, after playing three games last month with the NAHL's Minnesota Magicians (Richfield). Mahony played the past two seasons at the Blake School in Minneapolis. He was a teammate of Breon last year and was third on the Bears with 13 points.

• Austin Meers (6-0, 165; St. Charles, Mo.): Meers spent the past two seasons playing at Duchesne High School in Missouri, as well as for the St. Louis-based CarShield 18U AAA Midget program. The left-shot forward produced 117 points in 57 games played in his four seasons of high school hockey in Missouri. He produced at the AAA level, too, scoring 20 goals and adding 49 assists in 109 games for CarShield. Meers is holding down a top-six forward role to start the season, playing on special teams and alongside Gibson and Breon.

• Luke Morrisette (6-2, 205; Arden Hills, Wis.): Another big, powerful forward, Morrisette earned his first point as a Grizzly on Monday with an assist in a 4-3 win at Milwaukee. Prior to this season, he played three seasons of varsity hockey at Mounds View High, where he was the captain last season. He scored 31 goals and had 32 assists, for 63 points, in his three seasons at Mounds View.

• Luke Nemeth (6-4, 195; Ames, Iowa): The 18-year-old left-shot forward has played in one game so far for Rochester, after a four-year high school career in Ames. Nemeth finished his varsity career with 43 goals, 59 points and 179 penalty minutes in 115 games played.

• TJ Norris (5-10, 170; Moville, Iowa): Another returning forward, Norris had two assists in four games last season with the Grizzlies. He has been in the lineup for all three games so far this season and has one assist. Like Grizzlies defenseman Jameson Folden, Norris came to the Grizzlies from the Rocky Mountain Roughriders AAA program in Colorado. Norris had 23 points in 52 games in his final season with Rocky Mountain, in 2019-20.

• Tyler Ownby (5-10, 165; Sioux City, Iowa): A teammate of fellow Grizzlies forward Kolton Kane last season, Ownby played the past four years with the Sioux City Metros high school program in his hometown. He had his best season a year ago, when he finished with 18 goals and 37 total points in 28 games. In his four-year career with the Metros, Ownby played in 109 games and compiled 111 points. He also played in two games in the NA3HL in 2018-19 with the Evansville Jr. Thunderbolts.

• Kade Shea (6-2, 180; Duluth): The third player in Grizzlies history to hail from Duluth, Minn. (joining Porter Haney and Ryan Lemker), Shea has made his presence felt in a short time. A natural scorer, he has two points through three games this season, along with a plus-4 plus/minus rating. The 18-year-old played three seasons at Duluth Denfeld, including wearing an "A" in 2019-20. He scored 50 goals and had 69 assists, for 119 points, in 70 career games.

• Chase Wilhelm (6-4, 195; Prescott, Ariz.): The first Grizzlies' player ever to hail from Arizona, Wilhelm is in his second stint with an NA3HL team. He scored 8 goals and had 17 points in 38 games two years ago with the Missoula Jr. Bruins. Last season, Wilhelm played in the USPHL Premier division with the Skipjacks Hockey Club in York, Pa.

• Justin Wright (6-1, 185; Hong Kong): One of Rochester's four returning forwards, Wright is tied with Gibson as the Grizzlies' top returning scorer. He had 23 points last year, including 12 goals, the most of any returning Rochester player this season. Wright is expected to play a bigger role this season on specialty teams; he had two power-play points and one short-handed goal a year ago. Wright is a natural scorer; he had 16 goals and 45 points in his final season at Shattuck St. Mary's in 2019-20.