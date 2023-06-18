With thousands of dollars raised, annual 'Pink Out Night' once again a hit at Deer Creek Speedway

SPRING VALLEY — It was years ago when Cole Queensland was sitting in the stands for the Grand Meadow girls basketball team's 'Pink Night' for breast cancer awareness.

Cole's brother Ryan coached the squad and as the Deer Creek Speedway president/general manager saw the packed stands filled with pink — all for a good cause — he began to think: Maybe the speedway could do something like this.

Soon, the 'Pink Out Night' at the track was born.

But never did Queensland and the speedway envision what it would become.

Working with the Join The Journey Breast Cancer Awareness Group over the past decade, Deer Creek Speedway's annual Pink Out Night as become the group's top fundraising event of the year.

Last year, nearly $15,000 was raised after expenses for the group. This year, they estimated they beat that number.

All the money goes directly to Join The Journey, whose mission is to promote breast cancer awareness and education, and to provide support to individuals on their breast cancer journey.

"It just absolutely amazes me how supportive the fans are," said Join The Journey President and event organizer Tonya Nelson, who was working the silent auction booth with her nieces. "I mean the 50-50 raffle. It's like, every year that number climbs up by more and more tickets."

The non-profit Rochester-based group was founded in 2005 by three breast cancer survivors, who wished they had more support during their own respective battles.

Like the 'Pink Out Night' the group has grown, providing support groups and mentor programs like their Pink Ribbon and Making Waves Dragon Boating programs. They have partnered with Deer Creek since the beginning of the event.

"They have just always been super accommodating," Nelson said. "I show up and I say this is what I need. If there's anything different they make it work."

"The biggest thing is the local charity," Queensland said. "Everything stays local. It's a great group. Great cause. Everybody's got a tie to it somehow. Everybody's familiar with it and has a connection. And the fact that all the money's local is huge."

Saturday featured a silent auction highlighted by signed jerseys from Minnesota Wild star Kirill Kaprizov and Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson. There was a raffle that featured a variety of different items from Coach and assortment of gift baskets from local businesses. All of the items for the auction where either donated or bought by Nelson. In all, the starting of collecting auction items starts in January.

"It's a process," Nelson said with a laugh.

There was also a 50-50 raffle that raised over $1,500 and t-shirts that were designed by by KIK Marketing in Blooming Prairie were sold as well.

But perhaps the most exciting money-maker was the push-up challenge. Each pledge by a local businesses and individuals was worth a buck. By the time, the feature races began, each push-up was worth $25. In all, the six feature winners — Dylan Goettl (1500), Nick Schwebach (750), Shane Howell (1250), Taylor Skauge (1250), Brayden Gjere (1525) and Josh Angst (1000) — raised over $7,000 with their push-ups for the Join The Journey.

For Howell, the victory was extra personal.

"My Mom is a stage 4 cancer survivor," said Shane Howell, who won the WISSOTA Midwest Mods feature. "She's doing well but this one goes out to her. But if there are any women out there there will be a point where you don't think about your cancer. Just go with it. You are powerful. You are strong. And there are plenty of people around here that will help you get through it."

Chippewa Falls native Dylan Goettl does push-ups after winning the USRA B-Mods feature on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at Deer Creek Speedway. Goettl did 60 push-ups, raising $1,500 for Join the Journey — a Rochester-based breast cancer awareness and support group. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

Weekly racing action returns to Deer Creek on Saturday with the Thunder Summer Series. After 147 cars on Saturday — 120 was always traditionally considered a good number — the track is once again expecting another night of competitive racing.

"Car counts have been just great so far this year," Queensland said.

50-50 raffle tickets are sold before Saturday night's races at Deer Creek Speedway as part of the track's annual Pink Out Night with all proceeds going to the breast cancer support group Join The Journey. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin