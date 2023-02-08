Wrestling: Area coaches react to MSHSL's decision to drop a weight class for boys

ROCHESTER — At its latest board boarding, the Minnesota State High School League voted to act on a number of different proposals.

The No. 1 newsworthy decision impacted wrestling.

The Board voted to change lineups to 13 weight classes — boys wrestling currently has 14 weight classes; girls wrestling currently has 12 — beginning in the 2023-24 season.

The new weight-class structure for boys wrestling will be as follows: 107 pounds, 114, 121, 127, 133, 139, 145, 152, 160, 172, 189, 215 and 285.

Girls wrestling will include the following weight classes, beginning next winter: 100 pounds, 106, 112, 118, 124, 130, 136, 142, 148, 155, 170, 190 and 235.

It was somewhat of a surprise decision, as it seemed for the most part coaches across the state were split when it came to dropping a class on the boys side.

Yet, the board cited information from a survey of member schools and a recommendation from the League’s Wrestling Advisory Committee in making their decision.

The feedback stated a clear preference for 13 weight classes when boys wrestle boys or when girls wrestle boys. While member schools surveyed preferred remaining at 12 weight divisions for girls wrestling, 76 percent of the responses indicated openness to moving to 13.

The actual findings/numbers from the survey were not made public.

The League’s Wrestling Advisory Committee then recommended 13 weight divisions for girls because "it matches the recommendation for boys, girls wrestling doesn’t have a team component so there is no disadvantage for schools with a smaller number of participants and it allows for continued growth of the activity."

Pretty much any coach one talks to is thrilled to see the added class for girls, though, many of them feel it comes to a bit of a cost to the boys.

Anoka's Gabrielle Bragg wrestles Albert Lea's Ryan Collins in a 106-pound match during the 2022 MatBoss Minnesota Christmas Tournament on Dec. 16, 2022, in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

"The MSHSL took a step in the right direction by adding another weight class for girls," Byron co-coach Nate Nelson said. "I think the numbers are going to keep growing by a large number each year for the foreseeable future. Now that we moved from 12 to 13 weight classes it gives that many more girls a chance to show their talents. It's unfortunate our boys teams had to make an unnecessary sacrifice for this to happen but we will adapt and keep pushing for growth on both the girls and boys sides. The next step the MSHSL needs to make is getting 16 girls events since they are trying to make it even across the board."

Both Mayo coach Art Trimble and Kasson-Mantorville coach Ryan Hill — two coaches with some of the larger boys programs in the area — expressed disappointment about losing a class. Yet, some like — Link Steffen of perennial power Zumbrota-Mazeppa — were all for it.

"I think 13 weights compared to 14 will help lessen the amount of time myself and other coaches, put a wrestler into the varsity lineup to simply fill a weight, regardless if that wrestler is ready for varsity or not," Steffen said. "The reason they get put out there, and some coaches may dislike me saying this, is because the other team may be doing the same thing ‘just filling a spot with any wrestler they can.’ I’m guilty of it and I know other coaches are too.

"Overall, I think the teams will be more balanced and more duals will be better quality. I believe this will also strengthen the individual section and state tournament brackets. It will force better wrestlers into less weights/brackets, which equals a more quality tournament and less watered-down weights."

Century coach Joel Messick shares a similar mindset.

"I love it," Century coach Joel Messick said. "It will make wrestling more competitive and actually gives underclassmen better opportunity to grow by being on junior varsity."

"I can see it both ways," Mayo coach Art Trimble said. "I am not a fan, as for how it affects our program as we consistently have strong upper weights in the room and the new weight classes for the most part drop out one of the upper weights. I do see how it is beneficial for programs who are struggling with numbers as they are often very short handed in the upper weights and often move a kid who is not ready into the varsity lineup.

"As with most rule changes, it is what it is and you must adapt to the new situation presented before you."

There is precedent for 13 weight classes as Minnesota it was nearly 20 years ago the decision was made to go from 13 to 14 divisions in the 2002-03 season.

The largest complaint is the one previously mentioned about how this takes an opportunity away from a boy wrestler. Yet, there is optimism it will work itself out like it has before.

"People often think we are taking away opportunities from kids by having less weights. I can’t say if this is true or not, but wherever I’ve been in my 25 years of wrestling, our numbers have been consistently the same whether we have 12, 13, or 14 weights," Steffen said. "I do not have data to back this up, but I know we’ve always had 35-45 wrestlers in our room regardless of number of weights."

As with anything in life, time will tell.