Wrestling has become a family affair for Century's Callies siblings

ROCHESTER — With six kids all under the age of 18 being home-schooled, the Callies household can get a little rambunctious at times.

That’s where the family’s wrestling mat in the garage comes in handy.

For the six rugrats, that is their version of a playground, becoming a haven for each and every one of them at times.

Specifically for the three oldest — Rochester Century senior wrestler Byron Callies, his sophomore sister Eliana and his freshman brother Gabrien — that sanctuary has turned into something the whole family can enjoy. Especially this year, with all three being members of the Panthers program.

“It's pretty fun because I'm getting to watch them come up and see them getting better,” Byron said. “They are probably going to be better than I was in high school.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Eliana gave a quick succession of shakes of her head in disagreement, making a face that said, "I’m not too sure about that."

“She’s got two more years,” Byron said smiling. “Plenty of time.”

The reason for Eliana’s shock is because this is her first year competing in wrestling.

She was a gymnast growing up, but after last year said "enough" with the sport as she no longer found it good for her mental health.

She was obviously no stranger to wrestling.

Through the years, Eliana was always along for the ride when it came to her brothers' wrestling, watching from the stands at many tournaments and duals. Yet, it wasn’t until Century's Miya Ebling had success last year, reaching the first ever Minnesota State High School League-sanctioned girls wrestling tournament, that Eliana really thought about going out for the team.

She hasn't looked back since, competing for the Panthers junior varsity.

“It’s a great tool to just help cope with life,” Eliana said. “My mental health just hasn’t been the greatest, and wrestling is really great and supportive.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Eliana admitted it helps having her siblings on the team, too, especially older brother Byron. She sees the hard work he puts in to be great. At the end of the day, that’s Byron’s main goal for both Eliana and Gabrien.

“I just really want to pass down that work ethic because my moves aren't the same as what they would be using in there, just with our weight differences, it’s pretty big,” Byron said. "Pretty, pretty big. So yeah, I have different moves that were in the matches. I try to teach the basics, but other than that, we each have our own style for each of our weight classes. I can just continue to work hard and pass that on to them.”

Century’s Byron Callies wrestles John Marshall’s Evan Hernandez in a 220-pound match during a wrestling triangular on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

That mindset rubs off on others in a program that is finding its footing after some rocky years.

When Byron first joined the team as a freshman, he was one of 17 kids in the program. There were just four seniors that year. Yet, after years of commitment and impressive work from coach Joel Messick and company, the Panthers are now up to around 40.

“We’ve done a lot in the youth program the last few years to, we’re having consistent numbers now coming up through our youth program,” Messick said. “...We are working really hard to grow the community. Now we have a community from Kindergarten through 12th grade; parents, wrestlers and coaches that are all working towards the same goal.”

Still, Byron is one of just four upperclassmen on this year's Panthers squad.

Like with his siblings, he's trying his best to lead by example.

That's something he did last year when he was the Panthers' lone male state-qualifier after placing second in Section 1AAA at 220 pounds. He acknowledged he does feel a little pressure and a leg injury that disrupted his summer offseason training a bit didn't help. But the senior — who will be wrestling at Ellsworth Community College the next two years — is confident and ready to leave his mark on this program.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There's a lot of pressure, especially since I made it to state last year as a junior," Byron said. "There are a lot of up and coming guys from lower weight classes that have bumped up that are going to make it be some pretty tough competition. But yeah, that's going to be two major matches in the sections. There are some ranked guys, so if I can take them out then I have a pretty good feeling about placing at the state tournament this year."

For now though, Byron is just going to enjoy the ride with his sister and brother — one his siblings are doing their best to appreciate as well.

"It's a lot of fun to continue to learn with each other," Gabrien said. "You just keep learning and knowing more and more. It's fun."