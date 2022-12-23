SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Wrestling is an outlet for JM's Zach Hindt, who is legally blind

JM senior wrestler Zach Hindt was born with retinitis pigmentosa — a group of eye diseases that affect the retina and makes cells in the retina break down slowly over time, causing vision loss.

John Marshall, Faribault wrestling
John Marshall’s Zach Hindt, right, wrestles Faribault’s Giovanni Pino in a heavyweight match on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
December 23, 2022 05:00 AM
ROCHESTER — For as long as Zachary Hindt can remember, his vision has been limited.

Born with a genetic condition called retinitis pigmentosa — a group of eye diseases that affect the retina — the eyesight of the John Marshall senior has steadily gotten worse. He lives with the fact that his eyesight has a high percentage of being lost.

RP makes cells in the retina (the light-sensitive layer of tissue in the back of the eye) break down slowly over time, causing vision loss. Mutations in more than 60 different genes can contribute to this condition.

“It’s just tunnel vision like this,” Hindt said, making a circle with his pointer finger and thumb while wrapping around his eye before slowly shrinking it. “So eventually, I'll lose my sight.”

It is estimated to affect 1 in 3,500-to-1 in 4,000 people in the United States and Europe.

There is no cure.

But vision aids and rehabilitation (training) programs can help people with RP make the most out of their vision. There are clinical trials and other certain procedures being done that gives people with RP, such as Hindt, hope. In fact, Hindt expressed optimism moving forward. There is momentum towards the possibility of a bionic eye being able to restore vision for people with RP.

Hindt has been told this is a possibility for him.

“I'm very fortunate where there is now actually surgery for it,” Hindt said. “Hopefully that'll stop it and continue to help others.”

The anvil that is the weight of knowing his eyesight is failing can be a difficult one to bear. That’s where the sport of wrestling has become instrumental for Hindt.

He became involved in wrestling at the Minnesota State Academy for the Blind in Faribault as a second-grader. Even then he understood how therapeutic it could be for him in a number of ways.

“I have always liked how I can take my anger out with me on the mat,” Hindt said. “When I get off, it doesn’t leave (with me). It stays on the mat.”

Yet, even he underestimated the impact the sport and the Rockets would have on his life.

When Hindt was set to start high school at John Marshall, he admits it was all a bit overwhelming, especially for someone who came from a small town and has a visual impairment.

“My freshman year I came to the school and I was scared,” Hindt admitted. “I remember coming in for picture day with my uncle. I was shaking.”

But the wrestling team made him feel like he belongs, becoming a home away from home and another family.

“I wasn't sure if they accepted visual impairment or accept me,” Hindt said. “But they've never really had a problem with it. They have always been with me, and I feel like they've always been there as positive support, someone to go to if you really need help.”

That last part hasn’t been lost on Hindt.

It’s why he wants to stay involved when he’s done wrestling for the Rockets.

“I want to do some sort of coaching," Hindt said. "I'm thinking about it. That'd be cool, come in here, just as a volunteer for you know, just try it out. Give back."

But for now, he's enjoying his senior season at JM — one that has him wrestling on the varsity, taking fun biology courses as well as a school/work program that has him working in the food service department at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.

"It's been interesting," Hindt said. "But I'm very fortunate."

Related Topics: JOHN MARSHALL HIGH SCHOOLROCHESTERWRESTLING
Alex VandenHouten has been a sports reporter at the Post Bulletin since Sept. 2021. He loves to go hiking, biking, snowshoeing and just simply being outdoors with his wife Olivia. Readers can reach Alex at avandenhouten@postbulletin.com.
