Wrestling results for Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Chatfield 76, Wabasha-Kellogg 3

106: Javier Berg (C) won by forfeit. 113: Kaisen Johnson (C) won by forfeit. 120: Chris Cushman (WK) dec. Ryan House 5-4. 126: Gage Bartels (C) pinned Henry Cushman 1:31. 132: Alden Pearson (C) pinned Robert Cushman 4:57. 138: Ayden Miner (C) maj. dec. Will Killeen 11-0. 145: Carson Rowland (C) won by forfeit. 152: Jack Dornack (C) won by forfeit.160: Thad Evans (C) won by forfeit. 170: Nathan Allen (C) pinned Demetrius Bergmann 1:49. 182: Kail Schott (C) won by forfeit. 195: D`Andre Williams (C) won by forfeit. 220: Miles Mulhern (C) won by forfeit. 285: Bralyn Burnett (C) won by forfeit.

Thursday's results

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Albert Lea 59, Century 16

106: Ryan Collins (AL) pinned Mason Teal 1:41. 113: Keegan Thoma (C) pinned Dylan Groess 3:35. 120: Aivin Wasmoen (AL) pinned Gabrien Callies 2:35. 126: Logan Davis (AL) pinned Logan Douangdy 1:04. 132: Isaak Douangdy (C) dec. Adrian Leegaard 10-5. 138: Brody Ignaszewski (AL) pinned Nade Ellingson 0:35. 145: Nick Korman (AL) won by forfeit. 152: Michael Nail (C) maj. dec. Kameron Nelson 11-3. 160: Mavrick Attig (AL) tech. fall William Dauner Olson 19-3, 4:11. 170: Mason Attig (AL) won by forfeit. 182: Brycin Kirsch (AL) pinned Layne Meyer 0:41. 195: Evan Schroeder (AL) won by forfeit. 220: Kadin Indrelie (AL) pinned Byron Callies 0:40. 285: Robert Falk (C) dec. Ben Schwemmler 12-7.

NON-CONFERENCE

Century 43, New Richland-H-E-G 36

106: Mason Teal (C) won by forfeit. 113: Keegan Thoma (C) pinned Jacob Karl 3:55. 120: Gabrien Callies (C) won by forfeit. 126: Logan Douangdy (C) maj. dec. Annabelle Petsinger 11-2. 132: Isaak Douangdy (C) pinned Parker Bunn 1:29. 138: Deven Parpart (NRHEG) pinned Nade Ellingson 3:19. 145: Michael Nail (C) dec. Aidan Schlaak 8-7. 152: Ryan Schlaak (NRHEG) pinned William Dauner Olson 2:26. 160: Harbor Cromwell (NRHEG) won by forfeit. 170: Wyatt Larson (NRHEG) won by forfeit. 182: Layne Meyer (C) won by forfeit. 195: Cole Hutchens (NRHEG) won by forfeit. 220: Byron Callies (C) won by forfeit. 285: Makota Misgen (NRHEG) pinned Robert Falk 1:26.