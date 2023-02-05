99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
|
Wrestling results for Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023

A scoreboard of wrestling results.

Wrestling results graphic
By Staff reports
February 04, 2023 09:50 PM
MIKE FASNACHT MEMORIAL

• At Janesville

Team scores

Simley 250, Chatfield 126.5, Dover-Eyota 125, Medford 86, WEM-JWP 86, St Michael-Albertville 54, Triton 54, St. Clair-Mankao Loyola 44, Wabasha-Kellogg 18.

Championship matches

(Those involving Chatfield, Dover-Eyota, Triton or Wabasha-Kellogg wrestlers)

106 — Austin Grzywinski (Sim) dec. Javier Berg (Chat) 8-7. 132 — Bolton Thesing (DE) tech. fall Robert Cushman (WK) 18-1. 138 — Kaiden Schrandt (Sim) dec. Ayden Miner (Chat) 11-5. 145 — Carson Rowland (Chat) pinned Evan Wicklund (SMA) 1:07. 152 — Cash Raymond (Sim) dec. Brodie Kellen (DE) 11-5. 160 — Gavin Gust (DE) dec. Vristol Short (Sim) 7-0. 182 — Travis Smith (Sim) dec. Kail Schott (Chat) 4-2. 220 — Gavin Nelson (Sim) pinned Tyler Mix (DE) 1:02. 285 — Soren Herzog (Sim) dec. Jackson Duellman (DE) 6-2.

Complete results: https://www.trackwrestling.com/predefinedtournaments/MainFrame.jsp?newSession=false&TIM=1675568353371&pageName=%2Fpredefinedtournaments%2FTournamentResults.jsp&twSessionId=fifiurqski

By Staff reports
