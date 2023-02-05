Wrestling results for Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023
MIKE FASNACHT MEMORIAL
• At Janesville
Team scores
Simley 250, Chatfield 126.5, Dover-Eyota 125, Medford 86, WEM-JWP 86, St Michael-Albertville 54, Triton 54, St. Clair-Mankao Loyola 44, Wabasha-Kellogg 18.
Championship matches
(Those involving Chatfield, Dover-Eyota, Triton or Wabasha-Kellogg wrestlers)
106 — Austin Grzywinski (Sim) dec. Javier Berg (Chat) 8-7. 132 — Bolton Thesing (DE) tech. fall Robert Cushman (WK) 18-1. 138 — Kaiden Schrandt (Sim) dec. Ayden Miner (Chat) 11-5. 145 — Carson Rowland (Chat) pinned Evan Wicklund (SMA) 1:07. 152 — Cash Raymond (Sim) dec. Brodie Kellen (DE) 11-5. 160 — Gavin Gust (DE) dec. Vristol Short (Sim) 7-0. 182 — Travis Smith (Sim) dec. Kail Schott (Chat) 4-2. 220 — Gavin Nelson (Sim) pinned Tyler Mix (DE) 1:02. 285 — Soren Herzog (Sim) dec. Jackson Duellman (DE) 6-2.
Complete results:
