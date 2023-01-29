Wrestling results for Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023

KASSON — The Kasson-Mantorville wrestling team hosted the 26th annual Swalla Duals on Saturday and put on another dominating display.

The KoMets went a perfect 5-0 on the day, highlighted with great wins over La Crosse Aquinas and Shakopee, and also witnessed standout Cole Glazier tally his 200th career victory.

K-M — ranked fourth in Class AA by The Guillotine — beat Class A No. 3 ranked Caledonia/Houston 43-13, Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson 69-6 and Owatonna 57-9, before beating the Blugolds 46-23 and Class AAA No. 11 ranked Shakopee 44-27.

Century Invite

ROCHESTER — Century hosted 10 teams for an invite on Saturday.

Forest Lake won the team title with 231.5 points. Goodhue led the area teams with a third place finish with 140.5, followed by Plainview-Elgin-Millville (132). Fillmore Central/Lanesboro/Mabel-Canton finished sixth (115), Stewartville finished seventh (109) and Century finished 10th (43).

PEM freshman Aiden Graner won the 113-pound title, Stewartville junior Tanner Elzen won the 152 weight class and Goodhue junior Carsyn O'Reilly placed first at 195.

