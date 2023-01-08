Wrestling results for Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023: K-M's Glazier places second at well-respected Cheesehead Invite

KAUKAUNA, Wis. — Cole Glazier nearly added another impressive individual title this season on Saturday, but in the end, he will definitely settle for second.

The No. 18 nationally-ranked by FloWrestling, Kasson-Mantorville senior placed second at the prestigious Cheesehead Invitational, falling to No. 6 nationally-ranked Tyler Eise of Parker, Colorado by a 5-2 decision in the 170-pound final at Kaukauna High School.

It's the first loss of the season for Glazier (19-1), who scored 60.5 points to help the KoMets place sixth out of 39 teams with 353.5 points. Jonah Coleman (120) and Joe Kennedy (145) placed seventh to help lead the KoMets as well.

Glazier reached the finals by knocking off Class AA No. 3 ranked Travis Smith of Simley in round one by a 13-3 major decision. He then was clinical against No. 8 nationally ranked Noah Mulvaney of Hartford Arrowhead, sending himself to the finals with a win by a 10-5 decision over the Division I Bucknell commit.

In the finals, Eise was able to secure a late takedown in the first period, before capitalizing with an escape to begin period two to take a 3-0 lead. A takedown a minute later made it 5-0 and Eise was able to ride it out from there, despite Glazier's best efforts.

Dover-Eyota impresses at The Clash

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Another team that had an impressive couple of days across the river was Dover-Eyota.

The Eagles — ranked No. 2 in Class A by The Guillotine — won the fifth place bracket by knocking off Staley, Mo. 37-34, then Class AA No. 2 ranked Becker 38-30 and finally Class AAA No. 6 ranked Apple Valley 50-27.

The day before on Friday, Dover-Eyota placed fifth in Bracket D, falling to Hersey, Ill. 36-29 to start the tourney, before responding by knocking off Bemidji 30-29 and then Willard, Mo. 36-33.

Bolton Thesing went 6-0 to lead the way for the Eagles.

Senior Brodie Kellen won his 150th career match as well on Saturday. He and fellow senior Gavin Gust have now both reached that mark.

