Wrestling results for Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

SECTION 1AAA

Quarterfinals

Owatonna 56, Century 21

ROCHESTER — Fifth seeded Century battled hard but fell to No. 4 Owatonna.

Isaak Douangdy (132) and Byron Callies collected pins for Century, which also received a win by decision by from Cooper Sheeran.

SECTION 1A

Quarterfinals

Chatfield 51, FCLMC 24

CHATFIELD — The No. 2 seeded Gophers collected eight pins en route to the quarterfinal victory.

Javier Berg (106-pounds), Kaisen Johnson (113), Ryan House (120), Gage Bartels (126), Ayden Miner (138) and Carson Rowland all picked up first period pins for the Gophers. Ben Carrier (145) and Kail Schott (195) also recorded pins for Chatfield.