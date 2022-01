Wrestling results for Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022

NON-CONFERENCE

FCLMC 60, Triton 18

106 — Kane Larson (FCLM) by forfeit. 113 — Clayton Knutson (FCLM) by forfeit. 120 — Double forfeit. 126 — Rowan Lieb (FCLM) pinned Hunter Garness 5:29. 132 — Jeremiah Bushman (FCLM) by forfeit. 138 — Carter Hovland (FCLM) by forfeit. 145 — Connor Wingert (FCLM) pinned Hunter Stark 2:45. 152 — Liam Schlichting (T) pinned Connor Hovey 2:57. 160 — Owen Garness (T) pinned Cole Sass 1:07. 170 — Orion Sass (FCLM) pinned Brayden Rohwer :34. 182 — Oliver Hoeltzle (FCLM) by forfeit. 195 — Bodey Wright (FCLM) pinned Christian Schrom 2:48. 220 — Aaron Hutton (FCLM) by forfeit. 285 — Corbin Giesler (TRIT) by forfeit.

Triton 39, Wabasha-Kellogg 28

106 — Tyler Hawkins (WK) won by forfeit. 113 — Robert Cushman (WK) won by forfeit. 120 — Chris Cushman (WK) maj. dec. Hunter Garness 12-3. 126 — Henry Cushman (WK) won by forfeit. 138 — Fuller Jewson (WK) won by forfeit. 145 — Hunter Stark (T) won by forfeit. 152 — Liam Schlichting (T) pinned. 160 — Owen Garness (T) dec. Terrik Miller 5-0. 170 — Brayden Rower (T) won by forfeit. 195 — Christian Schrom (T) won by forfeit. 285 — Corbin Giesler (T) won by forfeit.

FCLMC 54, Wabasha-Kellogg 24

106 — Kane Larson (FCLMC) won by forfeit. 113 — Robert Cushman (wK) pinned Clayton Knutson :57. 120 — Chris Cushman (WK) won by forfeit. 132 — Henry Cushman (WK) pinned Jeremiah Bushman 3:00. 138 — Carter Hovland (FCLMC) won by forfeit. 145 — Connor Wingert (FCLMC) won by forfeit. 152 — Connor Hovey (FCLMC) won by forfeit. 160 — Terrik Miller (WK) pinned Cole Sass 5:00. 170 — Orion Sass (FCLMC) won by forfeit. 182 — Wyatt Jensen (FCLMC) won by forfeit. 195 — Oliver Hoeltzle (FCLMC) won by forfeit. 220 — Bodey Wright (FCLMC) won by forfeit. 285 — Aaron Hutton (FCLMC) won by forfeit.