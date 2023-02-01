6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wrestling results for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

A scoreboard of wrestling results.

Wrestling results graphic
By Staff reports
January 31, 2023 10:27 PM
GOPHER CONFERENCE

Medford 57, Triton 9
106 — Theo Kispert (T) pinned Liam Ahrens (0:19). 113 — Luis Lopez (M) won by forfeit. 120 — Kaden Harfmann (M) tech fall Alex Ortiz 20-3. 126 — Colton Glende (M) won by forfeit. 132 — Jack Meyer (M) sudden victory Hunter Garness 11-9. 138 — Tommy Elwood (M) pinned Guadalupe Martinez 1:41. 145 — Evan Schweisthal (M) dec. Austan Adreon 3-2. 152 — Charley Elwood (M) pinned Cole Kodada 0:40. 160 — Owen Garness (T) dec. Garron Hoffman 5-4. 170 — Tate Hermes (M) maj. dec. Liam Schlichting 8-0. 182 — Dylan Heiderscheidt (M) won by forfeit. 195 — Aiden Ahrens won by forfeit. 220 — double forfeit. 285 — Mason Degrood (M) pinned John Moening 1:18.

