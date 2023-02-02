Wrestling results for Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
Goodhue 53, Byron 24
106 — Owen Yennie (B) won by forfeit. 113 — Lucas Erickson (G) pinned Paxton Xiong 2:33. 120 — Joe Von Arx (B) won by forfeit. 126 — Jeremiah Bien (G) pinned Brayden Oney 1:47. 132 — Hayden Holm (G) pinned Jacob Von Arx 1:26. 138 — Brayden Lorentzen (B) won by forfeit. 145 — Beau Jaeger (G) pinned Will Wharton 5:40. 152 — Nathan Beck (G) dec. Lukas Green 6-2. 160 — J.J. O' Reilly (G) dec. Gavin Bartel 6-2. 170 — Grant Reed (G) pinned Charlie Blom 4:17. 182 — Jack Carlson (G) tech. fall Riley Vicker 18-3. 195 — Carsyn O' Reilly (G) pinned Luke Scheuer 5:43. 220 — Caleb Kurtti (G) pinned Will Roth 4:40. 285 — Carter Geerts (B) pinned Caiden O' Reilly 1:43.
