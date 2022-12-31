99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Wrestling roundup for Friday, Dec. 30, 2022: Byron's Carter Geerts places second at Rumble on the Red

A roundup of local wrestling.

Wrestling results graphic
By Staff reports
December 30, 2022 06:02 PM
The wrestling tournament/invitational invites are in full swing this time of year with Friday being no different.

A number of area wrestlers and teams had impressive performances to cap off the 2022 calendar year and bring a wave of momentum into 2023.

Byron's Geerts places second at Rumble on the Red

Byron senior Carter Geerts kept the momentum going from a third place finish at the Minnesota Christmas Tournament a couple of weeks ago to Fargo on Friday.

The University of Minnesota-Duluth football commit collected four consecutive pins, before falling by a 7-5 sudden victory in overtime to Coy Okeson of Bishop Ryan Catholic (Minot, N.D.) to place second at this year's Rumble on the Red at the Fargodome.

Okeson — a junior — has an offer to play football at Nebraska.

Those two battled it out with Okeson taking a 5-4 lead into the final period. Geerts was able to collect an escape to tie it 30 seconds into the final frame to send it into OT. Thats where Okeson was able to secure the takedown with just over 30 seconds left in the period to take the victory.

Link to brackets

Gust wins title, Dover-Eyota places second at Rogers Holiday Matness Tourney

It was another good weekend for Gavin Gust and the Dover-Eyota wrestling team.

Competing at the annual Rogers Holiday Matness tourney, Gust — the defending Class A 152-pound champion — won an individual title to help guide the Eagles to a second place finish (172.5 points) out of 30 teams.

Class AAA No. 1 ranked St. Michael-Albertville placed first with 296 points, followed by Class A No. 2 ranked Dover-Eyota, Class AA Princeton (153.5), Class AA No. 5 ranked Scott West (147) and Class AA No. 2 ranked Becker (137).

Gust — the top-ranked 160-pounder in Class A by The Guillotine — collected a pin, before three consecutive wins by decision, knocking off Minneota's Zack Fier by a 4-1 decision to take home the title.

Fier helped Minneota to a Class A football championship over Fillmore Central in the fall.

The Eagles had three more wrestle for titles, with Brodie Kellen (152), Tyler Mix (220) and Jackson Duellman (285) all pacing second.

Link to full brackets

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
