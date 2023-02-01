Cotter does its second-half thing in beating Chatfield girls

CHATFIELD — Maybe Pat Bowlin doesn’t give himself enough credit for the inspiration of his halftime talks.

Whatever the longtime Winona Cotter girls basketball coach is saying at the break, it’s been working all season.

That played out one more time Tuesday night as his Ramblers took on fellow Three Rivers Conference power Chatfield.

After trailing by 11 points just into the second half, Cotter took off, getting it done with its frenzied and patented full-court pressure defense. It wore a Chatfield team out that lacks depth and ultimately resulted in another Cotter win, this one 67-64.

The win moved Cotter to 9-2 in the Three Rivers, 13-4 overall, and was its seventh win in eight games. Chatfield is 8-3, 15-6, and lost for just the second time in nine games.

“We have absolutely been a second-half team all year,” Bowlin said. “We’ve fallen behind several times at halftime. I don’t like that it has happened to us all year. I’d like for us to play a lot better in the first half because we are not going to be able to compete with the very top teams in the section unless we play two good halves.”

Cotter sophomore breakout star forward Clarissa Sauer shed a little light on what goes on with her team during that intermission break.

“(Bowlin) gives us good tips,” Sauer said. “Plus, we know we have to increase our effort and play more together as a team and give our teammates better opportunities.”

Sauer has made a habit this season of making the most out of her chances. Mostly just a rebounder a season ago, Sauer has become so much more than that now. The sophomore had her fingerprints all over this latest win with 26 points (four 3-pointers), 10 rebounds and 6 steals.

While senior point guard Allyssa Williams is Cotter’s unquestioned leader, the “engine” as Bowlin refers to her, it is Sauer who has taken this team to a new level.

She got started on that this summer when she spent more time on the basketball court than anyone Williams has ever witnessed.

The payoff couldn’t be more obvious. The last six weeks, Sauer has been averaging around 24 points per game, as well as getting things done in almost every other category as she’s used her speed, skill, tenaciousness and drive to continually get the best of opponents.

“Clarissa has been absolutely incredible this year,” said Williams, who was impactful herself against Chatfield with 15 points, 9 assists and 3 steals. “She can really play like nobody I’ve ever met before. She’s completely stepped up this season. She got some minutes last year, but this season she’s taken things to a whole new level. I know how much work she put in this summer. It was more than anyone I know.”

There was a simple reason for that. It’s because Sauer finds the game to be irresistible.

“I think I’ve taken off like I have because I have a passion for this game,” Sauer said. “I have a drive. Basketball is my favorite thing to do.”

Cotter showed how much drive it has that entire second half. It forced 13 Chatfield turnovers then, converting a bunch of them into easy layups.

Chatfield almost withstood that thanks to guard Anna Kivimagi. The fast and strong senior drove as best she could through that pressure then was frequently fouled en route to the hoop. She made Cotter pay, burying 14 of 15 free throws, the bulk of them late in the game.

Kivimagi finished with 26 points. Teammate Kara Goetzinger had 16.

In the end, though, it wasn’t enough to overcome what Cotter does.

“(Cotter) is relentless,” Chatfield coach Brian Baum said. “When you play them, you just have to read and react. We didn’t do quite enough of that tonight.”

Winona Cotter 67, Chatfield 64

WINONA COTTER (67)

Kada Threinen 5 P, 1 3-PT; Abby Williams 11 P, 1 3-PT; Clarissa Sauer 26 P, 4 3-PT; Katelyn Ubl 3 P, 1 3-PT; Ava Killian 10 P, 2 3-PT; Allyssa Williams 15 P, 1 3-PT; Elanna Kohner 2 P.

CHATFIELD (64)

Taylor Ask 7 P; Evy Goldsmith 9 P, 1 3-PT; Kara Goetzinger 16 P; Anna Kivimagi 26 P; Shea Jech 6 P.

Halftime: CHAT 31, WC 26.

Free throws: WC 7-15, CHAT 19-22.

Three-point goals: WC 10, CHAT 1.

