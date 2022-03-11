SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Perfect Hayfield girls are headed to state

Hayfield rode its stellar defense and big scoring games from Aine Stasko, Kristen Watson and Natalie Beaver en route to beating Grand Meadow 65-41 in the Section 1A girls basketball championship game.

Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A Championship girls basketball
Hayfield's Kristen Watson (3) goes up for a shot defended by Grand Meadow's Sydney Cotten (4) during a Section 1A championship girls basketball game on Thursday, March 10, 2022,at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
March 10, 2022 07:19 PM
Share

There remains just one unbeaten girls basketball team in Minnesota.

That is Hayfield, now 31-0.

The Vikings kept things perfect one more time on Thursday, Hayfield beating No. 3 seed Grand Meadow 65-41 in the Section 1A championship at Mayo Civic Arena.

It pushed Hayfield into the state tournament for the first time since 2008.

Hayfield did it with its usual quick and unrelenting defense. But the Vikings also did it with a big scoring game from one of its few seniors, forward Aine Stasko.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more from Pat
Hayfield girls basketball photo
Prep
A Section One girls basketball championship games primer
A look at the girls basketball Section One championship matchups in Class A, AA, AAA and AAAA
March 09, 2022 02:28 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Alyssa Ustby
Exclusive
College
North Carolina's Ustby has seen it all come together this season
Rochester Lourdes graduate Alyssa Ustby is in her second season with the University of North Carolina basketball team. Ustby has helped UNC to a standout season by having a standout year herself.
March 09, 2022 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Hayfield, Randolph Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball
Prep
Hayfield barely escapes No. 8 seed Randolph to advance to semis; Spring Grove tops K-W
Randolph gave state-defending champion and No. 1-ranked Hayfield all it wanted in the Section 1A quarterfinals. The Vikings finally emerged with a four-point win.
March 07, 2022 07:46 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Load More

Stasko entered the game averaging 11 points per game. Against Grand Meadow, she had 14 by halftime and finished with 21.

Natalie Beaver also came up big for the Vikings, the 5-10 sophomore scoring 15 points and doing strong work on the boards. And point guard Kristen Watson had 17 points and some big steals midway through the second half as the Superlarks threatened to take the lead. Watson converted back-to-back steals into breakaway layups then, her timing perfect as she pushed back the Superlarks.

Grand Meadow, which finished 23-7, was led by Kendyl Queensland's 10 points.

Hayfield 65, Grand Meadow 41
GRAND MEADOW (41)
McKenna Hendrickson 2 P; Lauren Queensland 7 P, 1 3-PT; Sydney Cotten 5 P, 1 3-PT; Kendyl Queensland 10 P; River Landers 9 P; Lexy Foster 8 P.
HAYFIELD (65)
Kristen Watson 17 P; Chelsea Christopherson 9 P; Sydney Risius 3 P, 1 3-PT; Aine Stasko 21 P, 5 3-PT; Natalie Beaver 15 P, 2 3-PT.
Halftime: HAY 31, GM 23.
Free throws: GM 5-5, HAY12-12.
Three-point goals: GM 2, HAY 8.

This story will be update later tonight.

Related Topics: GRAND MEADOWHAYFIELD-BROWNSDALEGIRLS BASKETBALL2021-22 WINTER MSHSL TOURNAMENTS
What to read next
Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A Championship girls basketball
Prep
Photos: Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A Championship girls basketball on March 10, 2022
Hayfield defeated Grand Meadow 65-41in a Section 1A Championship girls basketball game on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
March 10, 2022 07:56 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
MSHSL logo.jpg
Prep
New Prague students accused of flashing white supremacist gesture in stands at state tournament hockey game
It's the latest in a series of racist incidents involving New Prague students or fans at sporting events — incidents that previously caused two Twin Cities-area schools to say they won't play New Prague teams.
March 10, 2022 05:47 PM
 · 
By  Tim Nelson and MPR News Staff
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Chatfield Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball
Prep
P-E-M, Lake City have guards step up big in Section 1AA victories
Plainview-Elgin-Millville and Lake City, the No. 2 and 3 seeds in the section, won in quarterfinal play on Wednesday and will meet in the semifinals on Saturday
March 09, 2022 09:45 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Rushford-Peterson, Southland Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball
Prep
Section 1A boys basketball quarterfinals: Rushford-Peterson, Goodhue slug its way into semis
The No. 2 Trojans advanced to Saturday with a double-digit victory over No. 7 Southland, while the No. 3 Wildcats held off upset-minded No. 6 Lyle-Pacelli.
March 09, 2022 09:40 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten