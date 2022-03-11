Perfect Hayfield girls are headed to state

There remains just one unbeaten girls basketball team in Minnesota.

That is Hayfield, now 31-0.

The Vikings kept things perfect one more time on Thursday, Hayfield beating No. 3 seed Grand Meadow 65-41 in the Section 1A championship at Mayo Civic Arena.

It pushed Hayfield into the state tournament for the first time since 2008.

Hayfield did it with its usual quick and unrelenting defense. But the Vikings also did it with a big scoring game from one of its few seniors, forward Aine Stasko.

Stasko entered the game averaging 11 points per game. Against Grand Meadow, she had 14 by halftime and finished with 21.

Natalie Beaver also came up big for the Vikings, the 5-10 sophomore scoring 15 points and doing strong work on the boards. And point guard Kristen Watson had 17 points and some big steals midway through the second half as the Superlarks threatened to take the lead. Watson converted back-to-back steals into breakaway layups then, her timing perfect as she pushed back the Superlarks.

Grand Meadow, which finished 23-7, was led by Kendyl Queensland's 10 points.

Hayfield 65, Grand Meadow 41

GRAND MEADOW (41)

McKenna Hendrickson 2 P; Lauren Queensland 7 P, 1 3-PT; Sydney Cotten 5 P, 1 3-PT; Kendyl Queensland 10 P; River Landers 9 P; Lexy Foster 8 P.

HAYFIELD (65)

Kristen Watson 17 P; Chelsea Christopherson 9 P; Sydney Risius 3 P, 1 3-PT; Aine Stasko 21 P, 5 3-PT; Natalie Beaver 15 P, 2 3-PT.

Halftime: HAY 31, GM 23.

Free throws: GM 5-5, HAY12-12.

Three-point goals: GM 2, HAY 8.

This story will be update later tonight.

