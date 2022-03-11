Adamson pushes Lourdes to dramatic Section 1AA championship win

It had gotten to the point where it was difficult to imagine someone getting the best of the Lourdes girls basketball team.

Well, the imaging almost stopped on Thursday night. Lake City gave the No. 2- seeded Eagles everything that they wanted, including owning a 12-point lead 6 minutes into the second half.

But Lourdes star point guard CJ Adamson wouldn't let the Eagles lose. The senior had 16 points from the 10-minute mark on and carried the Eagles to a drama-drenched 62-57 win at Mayo Civic Arena in the Section 1AA championship game.

Adamson finished with 22 points. That was actually three fewer than Lake City fellow star guard Natalie Bremer, who was tremendous all game.

Lourdes now takes an 11-game winning streak and a 21-7 record into next week's state tournament. It's the second state trip for the Eagles in the last three years. Lake City, which had been seeded fifth and had beaten No. 1 seed Goodhue in the semifinals, was trying to get back to state for the second straight year. The Tigers finished 20-9.

"It was just a matter of us sticking with it," said Adamson, who's been a Lourdes starter since midway through her eighth-grade year. "There was a lot of time left in the game (when Lourdes trailed by 12). It was just a matter of us doing what we do best and knowing that our shots were going to eventually fall."

Lake City's Natalie Bremer (5) goes up for a shot during a Section 1AA championship girls basketball game against Lourdes on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Mayo Civic arena in Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Nobody's fell quite like Adamson's did that second half. After managing just four points before intermission, the deft, fast and quick point guard took the game into her own hands, as she's so often done.

"It helps to have all the experience I have," Adamson said. "You can't do (what she accomplished) without it in a game like this."

It was actually 6-2 Lourdes center Ella Hopkins who initiated the comeback, the junior hitting two free throws, then a minute later connecting inside. A couple of possessions later, she did it again, nailing a 3-pointer as part of her 17-point night. That trimmed Lourdes' deficit to three.

What followed was an Adamson blitz. She scored on a drive, slithered in for two more baskets, then buried a 3-pointer. Vivica Bretton followed with a pair of free-throw makes for the Eagles, then Adamson splashed another 3-pointer.

After all of that, Lourdes had done it. It now owned the lead, 53-50 with 3:49 left. It wouldn't ever give it up again.

"Hats off to Lourdes for sticking with it," said a gracious Bremer, who had been other-worldly in the first half before the Eagles switched their defense, finally finding a way to limit her. "CJ got really hot and was making shots to get them back into the game. I knew Lourdes would stick with it. They always do, whether they are up 20 or down 20."

It was a series of second-half adjustments — and Adamson's brilliance — that had pushed Lourdes from the brink. One adjustment was defensive specialist Grace Skinner being put into the game, and going hell bent to slow down Bremer. Another was Lourdes spreading its offense out some, which gave Adamson more room to operate.

And then there was a simple collective determination to get this done, to get back to state.

"It was very exciting," Bretton said. "We made adjustments and came back as a team. We just said, 'Let's take it, we want it.' "

It spelled the end of brilliant high school careers by Lake City seniors Bremer and Mya Shones. Bremer finished as Lake City's all-time leading scorer this season and Shones as its all-time leading rebounder.

It wasn't easy for either to say goodbye.

"It's hard to see it end, especially when you've been playing ball together as long as we have," said the 6-1 Shones, who was terrific again with 17 points. "When it comes to an end, it's just tough."

Lourdes 62, Lake City 57

LAKE CITY (57)

Jacey Majerus 2 P; Paige West 3 P; Macey Beltz 2 P; Natalie Bremer 25 P; Ella Matzke 6 P, 1 3-PT; Hailey Reckmann 2 P; Mya Shones 17 P, 3 3-PT.

LOURDES (62)

CJ Adamson 22 P, 2 3-PT; Emily Bowron 11 P, 2 3-PT; Vivica Bretton 8 P; Ella Hopkins 17 P, 1 3-PT; Allie Restovich 4 P.

Halftime: LC 30, LOUR 24.

Free throws: LC 6-10, LOUR 21-29.

Three-point goals: LC 4, LOUR 5.

