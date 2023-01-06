Stewartville girls make Lourdes their latest victim

(This story will be updated later tonight.)

STEWARTIVLLE — The Stewartville girls basketball team is a problem.

Just ask Lourdes.

The No. 7-ranked Tigers (Class AAA) used all of their depth, quickness and skill to blast to a 64-52 win over the Eagles in a matchup of Hiawatha Valley League powers on Thursday night.

Stewartville, now 4-1 in the HVL, 9-2 overall and winners of its last six games, built a 28-16 halftime lead and was never threatened after that. The Tigers placed four players in double figures and had another with nine points. Guards Haylie Strum and Audrey Shindelar led the way with 15 points apiece.

Strum, a senior and prime player the last four years for Stewartville, also had five assists and five steals. Stewrtville used its vaunted trapping defense to bother Lourdes all game, forcing 17 turnovers along the way.

The Eagles, who got 19 points from senior guard Emily Bowron (six 3-pointers), slipped to 4-2, 8-2.

Stewartville 64, Lourdes 52

LOURDES (52)

Emily Bowron 19 P, 6 3-PT; Lauren Hust 1 P; Vivica Bretton 14 P; Caroline Daly 9 P, 3 3-PT; Ella Hopkins 9 P.

STEWARTVILLE (64)

Haylie Strum 15 P, 1 3-PT; Audrey Shindelar 15 P, 3 3-PT; Taylor Klement 9 P, 3 3-PT; Jayci Rath 2 P; Savannah Hedin 10 P, 2 3-PT; Ella Theobald 11 P; Keeley Steele 2 P.

Halftime: STEW 28, LOUR 16.

Free throws: LOUR 5-11, STEW 11-14.

Three-point goals: LOUR 9, STEW 9.

