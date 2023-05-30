Youthful Boyer pitches La Crescent-Hokah past No. 1 Zumbrota-Mazeppa in Section 1AA baseball

ROCHESTER — Mayes Boyer was making his first start on the mound in section play on Monday, but the spotlight wasn't too bright for the La Crescent-Hokah sophomore.

The right-handed Boyer allowed two runs in the bottom of the first inning on four hits. But he quickly settled in and allowed two runs on four hits over the next six innings as No. 4 seed La Crescent-Hokah knocked off No. 1 Zumbrota-Mazeppa 9-4 in the winner's bracket semifinal at Mayo Field.

“I threw a lot more curveballs than I usually do,” Boyer said. “Usually I just attack with fastballs, but the first inning they started off hot so I started mixing in a lot more curveballs.”

Boyer is in his first season of playing varsity ball for La Crescent-Hokah.

“He stepped up tremendously,” Lancers coach Ryan Niedfeldt said. “He’s been a huge savior for our team.”

Seeing Boyer pitch a strong game at Mayo Field was special for Niedfelt. Boyer is the grandson of legendary Lancers baseball coach Rick Boyer, who coached the team for about 40 years. Boyer, who guided the Lancers to a state berth in 2019, was a mentor to Niedfeldt.

Niedfeldt started coaching the Lancers in 2021 and Boyer passed away in March of that year, just prior to the start of the season.

“He’s really played well and his grandpa’s smiling down from heaven,” Niedfeldt said of Mayes Boyer.

The Lancers got off to a quick start with three runs in the top of the first inning. Despite his shaky first inning, Boyer said the early lead help him settle into a groove.

“That lead really helped a lot, I didn’t feel as pressured out there and I had my boys behind me,” Boyer said. “I think our bats and our energy really helped us out. We had that edge and felt a lot more comfortable, I thought.”

Z-M freshman pitcher Hudson Ohm also struggled early. He walked three in the first inning and the Cougars also had an error as they were in a quick 3-0 hole.

The Lancers also began to hit as they collected 12 hits. The game was tied 3-3 with two outs in the fifth when Brady Graupa and Alex VonArx hit back-to-back RBI doubles to put the Lancers ahead for good. VanArx, who finished with three RBIs, also hit an run-scoring double in a three-run seventh to open up the game.

Niedfeldt said the Lancers have relied on seniors all season, but the younger players have also carried their share of the load.

“Going forward we’re going to need timely hitting, we need to throw strikes and we need to play defense,” Niedfeldt said. “And I thought that was the case today.

“It’s just a different person, a different kid every night it seems like,” he added.

La Crescent-Hokah (17-6) will play in the winner's bracket final at 10 a.m. Saturday at Mayo Field. Zumbrota-Mazeppa (15-4) play in an elimination game at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Mayo Field.

La Crescent-Hokah 9, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 4

La Crescent-Hokah#300#021#3#—#9#12#0

Zumbrota-Mazeppa#201#000#0#—#4#8#3

No. 4 La Crescent-Hokah: Nathan Master 1-for-3, 2 R; Brady Grupa 2-for-2, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R; Logan DeBoer 1-for-3,1 2B; Mayes Boyer 3-for-4, 2 RBI; Mitchell Reining 1-for-4; Kale Baker 2-for-4, 1 R; Alex Von Arx 2-for-2, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 1 R; Dusty Grattan 1 R. Pitchers: Mayes Boyer (WP) 7 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 K.

No. 1 Zumbrota-Mazeppa: Jack Krier 1-for-3, 1 R; Oliver Liffrig 1-for-3; Kaleb Lochner 1-for-3; Preston Ohm 2-for-3, 2 2B, 2 R; Hunter Streit 1-for-4 ,2 RBI; Conner Preston 1-for-3, 1 RBI; Landon Flaaen 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 R. Pitchers: Hudson Ohm (LP) 5 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 5 K; Ryan Schoenfelder 1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K; James Eickhoff 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.

Brady Graupa hits an RBI double with 2 outs in top of 5th for La Crescent-Hokah. Alex VonArx follows with another RBI double and Lancers lead Zumbrota-Mazeppa 5-3. pic.twitter.com/6u0OdsNnzV — Guy N. Limbeck (@PBglimbeck) May 29, 2023