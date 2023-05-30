99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Youthful Boyer pitches La Crescent-Hokah past No. 1 Zumbrota-Mazeppa in Section 1AA baseball

Victory moves No. 4 La Crescent-Hokah to winner's bracket final on Saturday.

Eli McCool photo.jpg
La Crescent-Hokah senior Eli McCool (6) celebrates with coaches after the fourth seeded Lancers defeated No. 1 seed Zumbrota-Mazeppa 9-4 in the third round of Section 1AA baseball winner's bracket play on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Guy N. Limbeck / Post Bulletin
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Today at 10:03 PM

ROCHESTER — Mayes Boyer was making his first start on the mound in section play on Monday, but the spotlight wasn't too bright for the La Crescent-Hokah sophomore.

The right-handed Boyer allowed two runs in the bottom of the first inning on four hits. But he quickly settled in and allowed two runs on four hits over the next six innings as No. 4 seed La Crescent-Hokah knocked off No. 1 Zumbrota-Mazeppa 9-4 in the winner's bracket semifinal at Mayo Field.

“I threw a lot more curveballs than I usually do,” Boyer said. “Usually I just attack with fastballs, but the first inning they started off hot so I started mixing in a lot more curveballs.”

Find more news important to you

Boyer is in his first season of playing varsity ball for La Crescent-Hokah.

“He stepped up tremendously,” Lancers coach Ryan Niedfeldt said. “He’s been a huge savior for our team.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Seeing Boyer pitch a strong game at Mayo Field was special for Niedfelt. Boyer is the grandson of legendary Lancers baseball coach Rick Boyer, who coached the team for about 40 years. Boyer, who guided the Lancers to a state berth in 2019, was a mentor to Niedfeldt.

Niedfeldt started coaching the Lancers in 2021 and Boyer passed away in March of that year, just prior to the start of the season.

“He’s really played well and his grandpa’s smiling down from heaven,” Niedfeldt said of Mayes Boyer.

The Lancers got off to a quick start with three runs in the top of the first inning. Despite his shaky first inning, Boyer said the early lead help him settle into a groove.

“That lead really helped a lot, I didn’t feel as pressured out there and I had my boys behind me,” Boyer said. “I think our bats and our energy really helped us out. We had that edge and felt a lot more comfortable, I thought.”

Z-M freshman pitcher Hudson Ohm also struggled early. He walked three in the first inning and the Cougars also had an error as they were in a quick 3-0 hole.

The Lancers also began to hit as they collected 12 hits. The game was tied 3-3 with two outs in the fifth when Brady Graupa and Alex VonArx hit back-to-back RBI doubles to put the Lancers ahead for good. VanArx, who finished with three RBIs, also hit an run-scoring double in a three-run seventh to open up the game.

Niedfeldt said the Lancers have relied on seniors all season, but the younger players have also carried their share of the load.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Going forward we’re going to need timely hitting, we need to throw strikes and we need to play defense,” Niedfeldt said. “And I thought that was the case today.

“It’s just a different person, a different kid every night it seems like,” he added.

La Crescent-Hokah (17-6) will play in the winner's bracket final at 10 a.m. Saturday at Mayo Field. Zumbrota-Mazeppa (15-4) play in an elimination game at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Mayo Field.

La Crescent-Hokah 9, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 4
La Crescent-Hokah#300#021#3#—#9#12#0
Zumbrota-Mazeppa#201#000#0#—#4#8#3
No. 4 La Crescent-Hokah: Nathan Master 1-for-3, 2 R; Brady Grupa 2-for-2, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R; Logan DeBoer 1-for-3,1 2B; Mayes Boyer 3-for-4, 2 RBI; Mitchell Reining 1-for-4; Kale Baker 2-for-4, 1 R; Alex Von Arx 2-for-2, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 1 R; Dusty Grattan 1 R. Pitchers: Mayes Boyer (WP) 7 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 K.
No. 1 Zumbrota-Mazeppa: Jack Krier 1-for-3, 1 R; Oliver Liffrig 1-for-3; Kaleb Lochner 1-for-3; Preston Ohm 2-for-3, 2 2B, 2 R; Hunter Streit 1-for-4 ,2 RBI; Conner Preston 1-for-3, 1 RBI; Landon Flaaen 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 R. Pitchers: Hudson Ohm (LP) 5 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 5 K; Ryan Schoenfelder 1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K; James Eickhoff 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.

Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Monday, May 29, 2023
May 29, 2023 06:20 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Monday, May 29, 2023
May 29, 2023 05:59 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Baseball results for Monday, May 29, 2023
May 29, 2023 05:38 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Bad Bad Hats Steam 050423 08.JPG
Exclusive
Arts and Entertainment
The Rochester music scene: Rich in talent, poor in venues?
May 27, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Rochester Memorial Day 2023
Local
On Memorial Day, a Rochester man recalls his dad's World War II service and sacrifice
May 29, 2023 07:08 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
052923 Slice of Life
Community
Photos: Slice of Life May 2023
May 29, 2023 05:27 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Rochester Memorial Day 2023
Local
Photos: Rochester Memorial Day 2023
May 29, 2023 03:14 PM
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II