Youthful John Marshall closes season with loss in section opener

Northfield defeated John Marshall 41-6 in the Section 1AAAAA football quarterfinals on Tuesday.

John Marshall Rockets
By Staff reports
October 25, 2022 11:45 PM
NORTHFIELD — The John Marshall football team closed its season without a victory in 2022, but the youthful Rockets did have a year of learning under first-year coach Kyle Riggott.

The sixth-seeded Rockets suffered a 41-6 loss to No. 3 Northfield in the Section 1AAAAA quarterfinals. With the setback the Rockets close the year 0-9.

"Hopefully we learned a lot from this experience as we go into the offseason," Riggott said.

JM had about 80 players in grades 9-12 at the start of the season. That number dwindled to 51 by the season's end and on Tuesday the Rockets had 33 healthy players in uniform. Just six of the 51 players were seniors.

"We have so many kids coming back," Riggott said. "Hopefully we get a chance to spend a lot of time in the offseason with these guys."

Northfield scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and was never headed on Tuesday. Cameron Mellgren and Charlie Monaghan both had short touchdown runs and Kamden Kaiser tossed a 30-yard scoring pass to Gabriel Sawyer.

"They came out and dominated from the start," Riggott said.

JM struggled to get its ground game going, but eventually had some success with its short passing game. Nico Chinn was 16-for-34 passing for 122 yards. Jacob Brumm was 3-for-4 for 64 yards, including a 52-yard TD pass to Eli Ladu. Ladu had six catches for 106 yards.

The Rockets finished with 189 total yards and lost one fumble.

Northfield will play at No. 2 Owatonna in the section semifinals at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Northfield 41, John Marshall 6
John Marshall 0-0-0-6 —6
Northfield 21-7-7-6 — 41

John Marshall individual stats
Rushing: Ty'Shawn Beane 9-21, Savvy Vath 3-(-3),Nico Chinn 7-(-15).
Passing: Nico Chinn 16 completions, 34 attempts, 0 int., 0 TDs, 122 yards; Jacob Brumm 3-4-0-1, 66 yards.
Receiving: Eli Ladu 6-106, Zach Ladu 3-24, Keondre Bryant 4-22, Ty'Shawn Beane 2-15, Nolan Radke 2-6, Salah Buraie 1-7, Caleb Popoca-Lara 1-6.

