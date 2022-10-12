Z-M battles, defeats Byron for first time since 2018

ZUMBROTA — The gymnasium at Zumbrota-Mazeppa High School erupted with cheers minutes after dropping the third set of Tuesday’s conference volleyball matchup to Byron (4-3 HVL, 16-8 overall).

The crowd was helping the Cougars get back into the game. And, on the court, senior outside hitter Natalie Dykes brought the same energy for her team.

“She led with her energy tonight,” said Z-M coach Lisa Nelson, “and we really needed it.”

Dykes was quick to say that not one individual brought more energy than the rest, instead arguing that “we all just worked together to get through it.”

Regardless of who deserves the credit for the fourth set turnaround, the finale to Tuesday’s game happened because the team decided to “go back to the beginning” and focus on the basics, Dykes said.

The fundamentals worked and, with the help of senior standout Rylee Nelson’s three points to begin the fourth set, Z-M grabbed the win over the Bears, 3-1. Coach Nelson said the bench pointed out the need for a first-point advantage.

“Whenever we get the first point,” she said, “here we go.”

Tuesday’s matchup was a battle, as Nelson put it.

“Byron is a very solid, all around team and we knew coming in that we had to play our game consistently,” she said. “We had to minimize our errors, and make them earn every point they got.”

Based on wins this season, Z-M looked like it had the edge over Byron. The Bears came to Zumbrota with two conference loses against Stewartville and Kasson-Mantorville, both teams the Cougars have defeated.

But the Cougars found out quickly — if the team didn’t already know — that the Bears wouldn’t simply take a loss.

Each set was peppered with long rallies, and both teams had to fight hard for points.

Volleyball is all about momentum and each long rally won energized the victorious squad. Lucky for the Cougars, they came away with a few more victories throughout the game, leading to a 3-1 winner (25-21, 25-23, 16-25, 25-17).

“It was just very hectic, very chaotic, very fundamentals (focused),” Dykes said. “It was fun. It was great to get that dub.”

Seniors like Dykes have never experienced a victory against Byron — the last time the Cougars beat Byron was 2018, when Dykes was in eighth grade. (The game was canceled in 2020.)

“It’s eye opening what we really can do if we're playing at our full potential,” she said. “It's just exciting. We haven't beat these teams since my sister was in high school. So it's fun to experience.”

Playing Byron also helps Nelson and her team prepare for the section tournament and beyond. The two teams play in Section 1, but Z-M is in Class AA, while Byron is in Class AAA.

“This is getting us ready for the Cannon Falls, for the Chatfields, for the Caledonias,” Nelson said, “where we can just take charge, hopefully, in the match.”

She and her team will only have to wait a couple more weeks to test Nelson’s prediction. The Section 1AA tournament is slated to begin Oct. 24.